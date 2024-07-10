Reopening of operations in the Port of Odesa, negative impact on rail freight traffic

Versiunea în limba română

Rail freight traffic from Ukraine to the Port of Constanţa decreased in the first five months of 2024 by 44% compared to last year, clubferoviar.ro says, quoting a representative of a rail freight transport company.

According to the cited source, the employee of the respective company said: "In the first 4-5 months of the year, traffic from Ukraine to Constanţa Port decreased to 44% compared to the same period last year. The traffic that was there in the year the war broke out, I don't think there will be any more. In February (2022 - ed.) the conflict broke out, in March-April there was a traffic that we could not take over. Now it was zero compared to then. Then there was one train a day, now there were whole months when nothing was transported".

The drastic reduction of rail traffic on that route takes place after our country made huge investments, financed from European funds and from the state budget, in the Port of Constanţa, and an explanation of the current situation is the reopening of the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

The cited source shows that the decrease in rail freight traffic to and from Ukraine does not mean that the transport routes through Romania become uninteresting, especially since the grains from the north-west of Ukraine can still be advantageously transported through our country, through the Port of Constanţa, and the investments made will also be useful in streamlining grain traffic in Romania. Specialists show that it is unlikely that Russia will give up a possible blockade applied to the port of Odesa and the control of the area, which means that the railway route through the Republic of Moldova and Romania must be strategically maintained as a backup route.

The situation in Romania is also reflected across the Prut, with the Republic of Moldova registering a significant reduction in the amount of goods exported by Ukraine by rail, says the cited source, which mentions the noi.md website.

According to the information provided by the website, Vladimir Bolea, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry, said: "Ukraine had passed by rail partially, but from the moment when the port of Odesa and its other ports were opened, the transit of the Republic of Moldova was reduced to a maximum . I mean, practically, (ed. - railway transport of Ukrainian goods) was a source of income for the Moldovan Railways, quite important and, unfortunately, it has been reduced almost completely".

According to the cited sources, the rail transport of goods from Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova represented 95% of the operational revenues of the Moldovan Railways, transport that was drastically reduced after the grain transit disappeared last fall after the reopening of the Odesa Port.

We remind you that last month Grampet Group inaugurated in Dorneşti a railway hub for the transshipment of Ukrainian grains. Following an investment of 10 million euros, approximately 3 million tons of Ukrainian grain would be transshipped and transported annually to the Port of Constanţa through that hub.