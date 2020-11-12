Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA• Abonamente BURSA
REPORT FROM THE U.S.Goodbye, America!

DOREL NĂSUI (TRANSLATED BY COSMIN GHIDOVEANU)
English Section / 12 noiembrie

The statue of Christopher Columbus in Minnesota, a symbol of the new world, was torn down on June 10th by a group of protesters led by the American Indian Movement, amid the anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a policeman. Protesters threw a rope against the bronze statue and have brought it down from its stone socket, saying they viewed Columbus as a symbol of genocide against American natives. Once brought down, protesters sang and danced around it, in a dramatic show of defiance against a significant in America's recent history whose reputation is now associated with the assassination and enslavement of indigenous peoples. Their gestures send a direct message: "Good bye, White America!"

Nothing is made to last forever. Not even great empires. History has its own specific way of beibg written, based on causal events, as well as random ones, so that the future cannot be predicted only based on past developments.

The current American empire is currently at an inflection point, a moment of switching from the old world to the new world, not just the post-Covid-19 world, but also to the post-democratic world which is taking shape under the Biden-Harris administration.

At luck would have it, Americans had to choose between two sociopaths, one of them a narcissist, and the other affected by Alzheimer. One of them was a president for four years, and the other was a vice-president for eight years. One of them believes in capitalism, and the other believes in socialism.

Already the racial polarization in America has reached warning levels, already Americans are divided in racial and sexual minorities, in the left and the right, in Democrats and Republicans.

Amid the death of George Floyd, minorities are becoming increasingly aggressive, with protests in the major cities, robbing stores, with slogans like "black lives matter", as if life could be white or black, yellow or red. In a show of collective guilt, the current whites, who have never owned any slaves, have been made to kneel before the current Blacks, who were never slaves. Re-education classes, are being organized for whites, under the name of "diversity training", where current whites are being told why they should be feeling guilty for the fact that slavery has existed in America 160 years ago.

And on top of it all, sits the so-called "politically-correct" opinion promoted by the American left, which mutilates the freedom of expression and essentially cancels the first amendment of the Constitution, freedom of speech. Nobody knows whose opinion is correct, nobody explains why that of the politicians is correct. On the other hand, you are not allowed to have a different opinion, or else you're labeled by the same radical left as a Nazi, fascist, antisemite, etc.

The socialist ideas have been implanted in the minds of youngsters since the Universities, since the so-called "Frankfurt School" moved to the University of Columbia, as early as 1933, through its Marxist promoters Herbert Marcuse, Max Horkheimer, Theodor Adorno, Leo Lowenthal, Walter Benjamin and Erich Fromm.

The radical American left has captured the Democratic party, trying through the BLM and Antifa movements to intimidate the Republicans and independents, establishing the dictatorship of minorities, just like the Communist party establishing the dictatorship of the proletariat.

Biden speaks of "stakeholder capitalism" (https://www.city-journal.org/biden-stakeholder-fallacy). Biden does not speak about promoting merit in society, but about the color of the skin. Biden doesn't believe in entrepreneurship, but he does believe in unions. Biden thinks the objective laws of the economy can be replaced with massive government intervention in the economy, in the name of populist slogans, radically socialist.

Or that is a matter of "deja vu", because communist regimes fell precisely because communists did not comply with economic laws, and in the end, those laws prevailed and brought them down. It's like trying to find the law of gravity, in the end it wins.

Those who don't know history are condemned to repeat it and I am worried that the policies promoted by Biden will continue the destruction of the American fiber begun during the Obama regime, halted for four years under Trump's term. Like communists used to say, "two steps forward, one step back".

America after Biden will continue to be a Hollywood-type democracy, supplemented by the dictatorship of minorities over the cowed majority, found on the acceptance point, with all the disastrous consequences for individual freedom and for democracy! In four years it will be unrecognizable.

America, America!

Good bye America!

