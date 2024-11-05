Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Revolutionary device for the treatment of brain tumors

O.D.
English Section / 5 noiembrie

Revolutionary device for the treatment of brain tumors

Versiunea în limba română

The medical world has a major new discovery, a revolutionary device designed to transform the treatment of brain tumors. The chip, made of graphene and the size of a postage stamp, represents a medical first and could redefine neurosurgical interventions, allowing the precise location of cancer cells and monitoring brain activity with an accuracy never seen before, informs The Guardian.

Graphene - the wonder material that is changing medicine

The chip is made of graphene, a remarkable material, 200 times stronger than steel, but only one atom thick. This substance with special electrical and conductive properties was discovered two decades ago by researchers Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov from the University of Manchester, who were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. Graphene quickly captured the interest of researchers around the world, becoming the subject of numerous projects for the development of advanced sensors and innovative devices, but only recently has it been used in a revolutionary medical context - for the development of a brain cell monitoring chip.

Revolutionary technology and mechanism

The device, called a BCI (brain-computer interface), is designed to capture electrical impulses generated by cells in the brain, even at frequencies that are difficult to detect by other methods. "The chip will initially be used to distinguish cancer cells from healthy ones, thus ensuring maximum precision in surgical interventions to remove brain tumors," said Professor Kostas Kostarelos, the leader of the team from the University of Manchester and one of the pioneers of nanomedicine.

To apply the device, surgeons remove a section of the patient's skull and the thin chip, equipped with thousands of electrical contacts, is placed over the affected area of the brain. The chip's transmitters emit electrical signals to stimulate nerve cells, and the receivers collect their responses. Cancer cells do not respond to electrical stimuli, unlike healthy cells, so they can be accurately identified during surgery, reducing the risk of damaging healthy neural tissue.

Impact on tumor treatment

More than 12,700 people are diagnosed with brain tumors each year in the UK, and these conditions cause more than 5,000 deaths each year. In this context, graphene-based BCI technology could offer an extra chance of life for thousands of patients by reducing risks during surgery and ensuring greater precision in removing tumor tissue. In addition to diagnosing and treating tumors, this chip also offers new opportunities for research and treatment for other neurological conditions, such as stroke and epilepsy. "The ability to capture very low or high frequency signals may open up new avenues for exploring neural activity immediately after a stroke or an epileptic seizure," explains Professor Kostarelos. This could help researchers better understand the brain's reactions to such incidents and develop more effective treatments. The device is currently undergoing its first clinical trials at Salford Royal Hospital in the UK. "This is the world's first clinical trial of a graphene-based medical device," emphasizes Professor Kostarelos, acknowledging that clinical trials are a crucial step in validating the chip's effectiveness in real-world conditions. The researchers hope that the technology will gain rapid approval so that it can be integrated into neurosurgical practice as soon as possible.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

05 noiembrie
Ediţia din 05.11.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
veolia.ro
Apanova
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

04 Noi. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9748
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5640
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2853
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9164
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur401.8405

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mirosul Crăciunului

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
ccib.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb