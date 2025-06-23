Revolutionary HIV preventive treatment approved in the US

The United States has authorized a new preventive treatment against HIV, a significant medical innovation that could completely transform the fight against the global AIDS epidemic - if the marketing price allows wide access. Developed by the company Gilead Sciences, the new drug is called Yeztugo and consists of just two injections per year, marking a major advance over the traditional daily pill regimen, informs AFP.

• What is Yeztugo?

Yeztugo is a form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), intended for uninfected people, but in groups at high risk of contracting HIV - the virus that causes AIDS. Clinical studies conducted by Gilead show an effectiveness of over 99.99%, that is, one close to a vaccine, being the most efficient PrEP treatment tested so far. The treatment is based on the Lenacapavir molecule, which is already found in Sunlenca, an antiretroviral drug intended for people already infected with HIV. It works by blocking the multiplication of the virus in the body.

Key advantages: Only two injections per year, instead of 365 pills; Easy to administer and integrate into patients' lives, especially in areas with limited access to medical services; Reduces barriers to adherence to treatment; It is intended for adults and adolescents weighing more than 35 kg.

"This is a historic day in the fight against HIV,” said Daniel O'Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences.

• The main obstacle: the price

Despite medical enthusiasm, the treatment risks remaining inaccessible to the majority of the population, due to its high costs. Although Gilead has not officially announced the price, estimates speak of $ 25,000 per year, a prohibitive amount for public health systems and for patients in low- and middle-income countries.

"If this game-changing drug remains unaffordable, it will change nothing,” said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS. She called on Gilead to: slash the price, scale up production, and give the world a chance to beat AIDS.

• Generics for developing countries?

In 2023, Gilead signed agreements with generic manufacturers, allowing for reduced-price distribution in more than 100 developing countries. But implementation of these initiatives is fragile, especially as the Trump administration has slashed U.S. funding for international AIDS programs.

According to estimates published in The Lancet, the Lenacapavir treatment could be produced for as little as $25-$46/year, highlighting the enormous gap between the actual cost and the market price in the United States.

Yeztugo represents a remarkable scientific breakthrough and offers a concrete chance to eradicate HIV/AIDS, but its effectiveness depends on accessibility. Without a policy of fair pricing and global access, treatment risks remaining a luxury reserved for the privileged. The fight against AIDS is not only a medical one, but also an economic and ethical one. Access to innovation must be a global right, not a local privilege.