Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Revolutionary HIV preventive treatment approved in the US

O.D.
English Section / 23 iunie

Revolutionary HIV preventive treatment approved in the US

The United States has authorized a new preventive treatment against HIV, a significant medical innovation that could completely transform the fight against the global AIDS epidemic - if the marketing price allows wide access. Developed by the company Gilead Sciences, the new drug is called Yeztugo and consists of just two injections per year, marking a major advance over the traditional daily pill regimen, informs AFP.

What is Yeztugo?

Yeztugo is a form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), intended for uninfected people, but in groups at high risk of contracting HIV - the virus that causes AIDS. Clinical studies conducted by Gilead show an effectiveness of over 99.99%, that is, one close to a vaccine, being the most efficient PrEP treatment tested so far. The treatment is based on the Lenacapavir molecule, which is already found in Sunlenca, an antiretroviral drug intended for people already infected with HIV. It works by blocking the multiplication of the virus in the body.

Key advantages: Only two injections per year, instead of 365 pills; Easy to administer and integrate into patients' lives, especially in areas with limited access to medical services; Reduces barriers to adherence to treatment; It is intended for adults and adolescents weighing more than 35 kg.

"This is a historic day in the fight against HIV,” said Daniel O'Day, CEO of Gilead Sciences.

The main obstacle: the price

Despite medical enthusiasm, the treatment risks remaining inaccessible to the majority of the population, due to its high costs. Although Gilead has not officially announced the price, estimates speak of $ 25,000 per year, a prohibitive amount for public health systems and for patients in low- and middle-income countries.

"If this game-changing drug remains unaffordable, it will change nothing,” said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS. She called on Gilead to: slash the price, scale up production, and give the world a chance to beat AIDS.

Generics for developing countries?

In 2023, Gilead signed agreements with generic manufacturers, allowing for reduced-price distribution in more than 100 developing countries. But implementation of these initiatives is fragile, especially as the Trump administration has slashed U.S. funding for international AIDS programs.

According to estimates published in The Lancet, the Lenacapavir treatment could be produced for as little as $25-$46/year, highlighting the enormous gap between the actual cost and the market price in the United States.

Yeztugo represents a remarkable scientific breakthrough and offers a concrete chance to eradicate HIV/AIDS, but its effectiveness depends on accessibility. Without a policy of fair pricing and global access, treatment risks remaining a luxury reserved for the privileged. The fight against AIDS is not only a medical one, but also an economic and ethical one. Access to innovation must be a global right, not a local privilege.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

23 iunie
Ediţia din 23.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0472
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3797
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3628
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9083
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur472.4081

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb