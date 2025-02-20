Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Rio de Janeiro hit by extreme heat wave

O.D.
English Section / 20 februarie

Rio de Janeiro hit by extreme heat wave

Versiunea în limba română

Rio de Janeiro is experiencing an unusual heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, in the context of preparations for the famous carnival, scheduled between February 28 and March 8. Earlier this week, the Brazilian metropolis reached level 4 of the 5 heat wave alert levels for the first time, according to the system implemented by the municipal authorities.

According to this system, level 4 indicates a "very high heat index", with temperatures of 40-44 degrees Celsius, maintained for at least three consecutive days. As a result, local authorities have made air-conditioned spaces and water distribution points available to the population.

In the Guaratiba neighborhood in the west of the city, the "Alerta Rio" weather system recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius on Monday, a record since measurements began in 2014. The previous record was set in November 2023, when the temperature reached 43.8 degrees Celsius. The city's Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, said he expected "the hottest summer in recent years." Meteorologists are also predicting a February with little rainfall, which could lead to one of the driest periods in the city's recent history. Several regions in Brazil are experiencing high temperatures, and over the weekend, Rio's beaches, including Copacabana, were very crowded. The heat wave forced the cancellation of a rehearsal by the Beija-Flor samba school, but the city's mayor, Eduardo Paes, ruled out the possibility of postponing or canceling the carnival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year and generates significant income for the local economy.

The effects of extreme temperatures have also been felt in the health system. More than 3,000 people required medical care in January for heat-related problems such as sunburn and dehydration, double the number of previous years. The situation is particularly dire in the city's favelas, where high population density and poor infrastructure exacerbate thermal discomfort.

Experts link Brazil's extreme weather events, including heat waves, droughts and severe flooding, to climate change. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and taking measures to reduce the impact of high temperatures on the population.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

