Romania, part of the European Genomic Data Infrastructure Project

Romania is part of the European Genomic Data Infrastructure Project (GDI), an important step in strengthening the country's capacities in genomic research and integration into the pan-European genomic data infrastructure, informs the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization. According to the ministry, two institutions from the MCID participate in the project: the Genomics Research and Development Institute, with the support of the Authority for the Digitization of Romania. Bogdan Ivan, the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization stated: "The genomic data infrastructure development project will implement the European initiative 1+ Million Genomes (1+MG), whose objective is to allow secure access to genomic data throughout the Union European, to promote research and personalized care everywhere in Europe. For Romanians, this means access to cutting-edge research and better medical services." The approach is in synergy with the national initiative coordinated by the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy from Bucharest and the members of the National Genomic Research Network, which aims to develop genomic medical research in Romania, the release also states. MCID states that the expansion of the project is a step towards ensuring secure access to high-quality human genomic data and corresponding clinical data across Europe by creating a cross-border data infrastructure. According to the mentioned source, organizations from Cyprus, Hungary, Malta and Romania have officially joined the project.