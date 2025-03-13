Romania's eCommerce Market to Surpass euro8 Billion in 2025

The value of the Romanian eCommerce market will exceed euro8 billion in 2025, after reaching euro7.7 billion in 2024, according to a specialized report. According to the second edition of the "eCommerce Insights 2025" study, conducted by MerchantPro, the local eCommerce market has demonstrated high resilience and good adaptability, despite geopolitical and economic challenges. The 8% growth in 2024 was higher than the pace of the general economy, which registered an advance of only 1%, aligned with the evolution of total retail (+8.4%, according to INS).

• Trends and consumer behavior

Statista estimates that the average value of online purchases per customer was around 857 euros in 2024. While 55% of Romanians made at least one online purchase last year, there is a faster increase in the adoption of e-commerce in rural areas compared to urban areas, where it is already a common practice.

From a geographical point of view, the regions with the lowest e-commerce coverage are Oltenia (38.4%) and Sud Muntenia (39.5%), while Bucharest-Ilfov leads the ranking with 64.1%.

• Payment methods and consumer preferences

A third of online transactions in 2024 were made by card payment, while alternative methods such as Revolut Pay and Apple Pay have gained popularity. Generation Z prefers purchases via mobile platforms, video content as a decision-making factor and places an increased emphasis on sustainability. In terms of criteria for selecting online stores, 41% of consumers consider free shipping to be the most important factor, 27% appreciate detailed product descriptions, and 24% avoid stores with hidden fees. Free returns are an essential criterion for 21% of buyers, and 15% prefer flexible options such as cash on delivery or home delivery.

• Product segments and market structure

The "Beauty and personal care" category has become the most popular in the eCommerce market, surpassing "Fashion". The "Pharma" segment has also seen significant growth, surpassing the "Electronics" sector, which has dominated the market for the past decade.

The market structure is polarized between the numerous small companies, which represent 98.3% of the total, but generate only 41% of the sector's revenues, and large companies, which, although representing only 0.025% of the total, control a third of the market. Medium-large companies (50-249 employees) recorded a 31.6% increase in turnover.

• Future prospects and trends

Otherwise, 64% of Romanians buy from international websites, the main reason being lower prices, and 47% turn to them for products unavailable on the local market. The study also analyzes the impact of factors such as artificial intelligence, the expansion of trade with Romania's entry into Schengen, the competition of large regional players and legislative changes that influence the eCommerce market.