Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

rtk Romania - a new association in the field of tourism

George Marinescu
English Section / 9 mai

Radu Colfescu - Managing Partner rtk România (subsidiara rtk International) şi Thomas Boesl - Director Strategy & International Business Development

Radu Colfescu - Managing Partner rtk România (subsidiara rtk International) şi Thomas Boesl - Director Strategy & International Business Development

Versiunea în limba română

Raiffeisen Touristik Group GmbH (rtk) announced yesterday the opening of the local subsidiary in our country, during a press conference held by Thomas Boesl - Director Strategy & International Business Development and Radu Colfescu - Managing Partner rtk Romania (rtk International subsidiary).

Thomas Boesl stated: "The rtk group is already active in many European countries and supports the distribution of tourist services, having an extensive product portfolio. In addition to established tour operators, the rtk group has a dense network of partnerships with hotels, airlines, destinations and tourism service providers. In addition, rtk will use its decades of expertise in other international markets to strengthen a network of affiliated travel agencies in Romania, where each agency will remain independent. In this sense, rtk Romania will have the role of a neutral organization for the affiliated travel agencies and will offer them support in the fields of: marketing, technical support, product training and the consolidation of an attractive portfolio of service providers for the Romanian market".

With a team that has extensive experience in the tourism industry, rtk Romania aims to bring innovative services and support local travel agencies in developing partnerships and independent distribution of tourism services.

rtk Romania was established in April 2024 and holds a license as an organizing tourism agency, and will soon be affiliated to ANAT. The partners are rtk international (80%) and Radu Colfescu (20%), a professional with over 25 years of experience in tourism. rtk does not operate as a tour operator, but as a tourism association representing the interests of travel agencies in relation to tour operators and international suppliers. The rtk model focuses on solid partnership principles based on trust, mutual respect and equality.

As a neutral organization, rtk Romania is at the disposal of all affiliated travel agencies in our country, focusing on B2B sales, which means that the company will not act as a competitor for travel agencies. A distribution of the products in the B2C segment is not planned in the near future. By supporting the common interests of affiliated travel agencies, rtk emphasizes the independent distribution of travel services.

Radu Colfescu - Managing Partner rtk Romania - said: "I believe that each agency affiliated to rtk Romania will be able to develop independently, benefiting from all our support and experience in the relationship with the international suppliers in the portfolio. rtk will be an important player in the outgoing segment, making available to affiliated agencies in Romania a wide range of tourist services at competitive prices. Other goals for the future could include establishing a "franchise" distribution model or own tour operation activities. By the end of next year, we hope that approximately 200 travel agencies and tour operators from our country will join RTK Romania".

His Majesty stated that, in order to effectively and professionally manage the relationship with the affiliated agencies, rtk Romania will establish a specialized support department and provide training and assistance at the highest possible level. In addition, the marketing department will provide support to partners in order to promote the products in the portfolio and strengthen the turnover. Also, the partners of rtk Romania will benefit from the know-how of rtk international, acquired through the presence of several years on various European markets. Information and terms from various service providers need not be obtained or negotiated separately by each agency, but will be brokered by rtk and made available to affiliated agencies.

In a first phase, rtk Romania will focus on the outgoing segment, to be able to offer Romanian customers, through affiliated agencies, the best possible products, for any destination, with an excellent quality-price ratio. Thanks to an extensive portfolio of international suppliers, the range of tourist services on the Romanian market will be constantly improved. In a later stage, it is also possible to promote incoming tourism in Romania, through the network of over 3,000 travel agencies affiliated with rtk international.

The rtk international group was founded in 2003 and has a turnover of 2.3 billion euros. The main activity is intermediation in the field of leisure business in the B2B and B2C relationship, the group collaborating with all important European tour operators, with hoteliers, but also with local public administrations, destination management organizations, insurers and technology providers. In Europe, rtk international has two headquarters - one in Germany and one in Luxembourg -, four local subsidiaries in Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Romania, partner organizations in France, Switzerland and Italy and other affiliated European travel agencies.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

09 mai
Ediţia din 09.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
fedbet.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9761
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6285
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0930
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7804
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.9028

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb