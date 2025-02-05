Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Sale of Belarus operations cuts Raiffeisen Bank International's profit by half

V.R.
English Section / 5 februarie

Sale of Belarus operations cuts Raiffeisen Bank International's profit by half

Versiunea în limba română

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) posted a consolidated profit of 1.16 billion euros at the end of 2024, 50% lower than the 2.39 billion euros recorded the previous year, according to the announcement made yesterday by the Austrian banking group.

The bank said that in the last quarter of last year it had losses of 926 million euros as a result of the sale of Priorbank in Belarus. The operation had a negative impact of 824 million euros on the group's results.

RBI CEO Johann Strobl said in a statement: "Despite some special elements, RBI achieved a satisfactory result. By selling Priorbank in Belarus, we were able to reduce the political risk for RBI. The reduction of business in Russia has made significant progress."

Excluding operations in Russia and Belarus, RBI posted a consolidated profit of 975 million euros last year, up 1% from 2023. Calculated this way, net interest income reached 4.16 billion euros, and commission income rose 5% to 1.85 billion euros.

Including operations in Russia and Belarus, RBI's net interest income rose from 5.6 billion euros to 5.8 billion euros, and net commission income fell from 2.9 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros.

RBI is proposing to pay a dividend of 1.10 euros per share for 2024, compared with 1.25 euros for 2023. "Due to our good capitalization, we would like to propose a dividend of 1.10 euros per share to shareholders for 2024," Strobl said.

For the 2025 financial year, the bank is targeting lending growth of between 6% and 7% and a stable Tier 1 capital ratio. RBI also expects net interest income of around euro4.15 billion and net fee and commission income of around euro1.95 billion.

Raiffeisen Bank International covers 12 markets in the region, has almost 45,000 employees and 18.6 million customers. RBI continued to significantly reduce its business in Russia in 2024, and the volume of loans in the country fell by 30%, reaching just euro4.2 billion at the end of the year. Customer deposits fell by 35%. Foreign currency payment activity in Russia was even more restricted, according to RBI.

Recall that, in November last year, some sources quoted by Reuters stated that the European Central Bank (ECB) is pressuring Raiffeisen Bank International Group and the Italian bank UniCredit SpA to hold capital as a buffer against potential risks generated by their businesses in Russia. According to them, the ECB is seeking to keep under control the dangers faced by the two banks that still operate in a country where they no longer have effective control over their own activities.

The Frankfurt-based institution could adjust the individual capital requirements of creditors, which supervisors set annually to reflect risks that are not covered by broader requirements at the banking industry level. Reuters was unable to determine the size of the potential capital adjustments for the banks, according to Agerpres.

In addition, the ECB is asking Raiffeisen for a capital buffer to reflect its exposure to risky loans in the commercial real estate segment, the sources said at the time.

Spokespeople for the ECB and UniCredit did not want to make statements on what Reuters wrote. A Raiffeisen spokesman said, however, that the bank's capital requirements will increase from the beginning of 2025.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

05 februarie
Ediţia din 05.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

04 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8170
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3005
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9829
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur435.8564

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb