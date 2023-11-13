Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Save the Children Organization: Bullying prevention program

O.D.
English Section / 13 noiembrie

Save the Children Organization: Bullying prevention program

Versiunea în limba română

Violence among children is a major problem. The Save the Children Organization is implementing a bullying prevention program in 60 kindergartens in Bucharest and across the country, aiming to foster positive relationships among children and between children and adults. The 60 kindergartens participating in the "Let's Be Friends - No Bullying" program receive training for specialists and specific educational tools to develop the capacity of both children and adults to intervene when a child is facing bullying. These tools include a friendly teddy bear, guides for specialists, activity books, conversation cards, and examples to guide discussions with children. According to the organization, these materials help children express their emotions and develop a deeper understanding of their role in interactions with friends. As a result, the overall group of children becomes stronger.

Through the use of materials, engagement in numerous conversations, and group activities, children, parents, and specialists learn how to manage teasing and bullying. Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania, stated, "This program builds positive relationships among children and between children and adults. The methodology of this program was developed by the Mary Foundation in Denmark and Save the Children Denmark in 2007. It is already implemented in many European countries and beyond. (...) It is a program based on values that we transmit to children, namely tolerance, care, respect, and courage. We piloted this program from 2019 to 2022, adapted it, and received very constructive feedback from the 17 kindergartens we worked with. So far, we have worked with 3,000 children, 4,200 parents, and 214 specialists."

She emphasized that adults have a duty to develop prevention programs and intervene with empathy when difficult situations arise among children. Alexandrescu mentioned that the first study on bullying in Romania was conducted in 2016, revealing that this phenomenon is "extremely common" in all school environments. "In 2016, three out of 10 children were excluded from the group, 75% declared they participated in and witnessed acts of bullying, one in four children was humiliated by their peers, and unfortunately, this phenomenon has developed and grown. Analyzing in 2022 among over 5,000 students, we observed that the number of those who have been victims of bullying has increased significantly, almost doubled, from 29% in 2016 who said they were victims of bullying to 49%. This is why it is important to focus heavily on prevention."

According to Alexandrescu, 600 specialists from kindergartens - educators, directors, and counselors - have already been trained to use the program's methodology, and throughout the 2023-2024 school year, they will work with 8,800 preschoolers and their parents to create inclusive and safe educational communities and help children build positive relationships.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 noiembrie
Ediţia din 13.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9692
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6537
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1647
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6833
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur292.2353

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb