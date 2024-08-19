Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Scholarships for student athletes will not be affected by the changes to the Framework Methodology

O.D.
English Section / 19 august

Scholarships for student athletes will not be affected by the changes to the Framework Methodology

Versiunea în limba română

The changes made to the Framework Methodology for awarding school scholarships, valid in the 2024-2025 school year, do not affect the sports students who are potential beneficiaries thereof, the Ministry of Education said. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu asked Minister Ligia Deca to review the reduction of the merit scholarship for students at the beginning of their sports career. According to the ministry: "The changes made to the framework methodology for awarding school scholarships, valid in the 2024-2025 school year, are not likely to affect gymnasium and high school sports students, potential scholarship beneficiaries, compared to the methodology applied in the 2023-2023 school year 2024. We specify that the information on this topic circulated in the public space is based on the erroneous interpretation by the Federation of School and University Sports (FSSU) of the provisions of the Minister of Education Order No. 5.518/11.07.2024 regarding the approval of the Framework Methodology for awarding scholarships starting with the 2024-2025 school year". FSSU admitted that it misinterpreted the provisions of the Order of the Minister of Education no. 5.518/11.07.2024 regarding the approval of the Framework Methodology for awarding scholarships starting with the 2024-2025 school year and, consequently, sent a wrong official communication to the National Sports Agency (ANS). FSSU sent: "We apologize for the situation created and for the fact that we did not consult the Ministry of Education in advance regarding the interpretation of the Order of the Minister of Education No. 5.518/11.07.2024. We mention, in this context, the fact that the procedures regarding rectification of this situation. The number of beneficiaries will not be affected by the erroneous interpretation. We also specify that in the 2024-2025 school year the merit scholarships will be awarded according to Protocol No. 9177/03.2024, concluded between the Ministry of Education and the National Authority for Sport regarding the awarding of merit scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year". The Ministry of Education reminded that, starting from the 2024-2025 school year, gymnasium and high school sports students can benefit from merit scholarships for the gold medals or first place obtained at the National Championships organized by the National Sports Federations, in Olympic sports, based on Protocol concluded between the Ministry of Education and the National Agency for Sports on March 7. With the entry into force of the Pre-University Education Law no. 198/2023 explicitly adds, as beneficiaries of merit scholarships, the students who obtain prizes at the competitions organized by the National Federations in Olympic sports.

