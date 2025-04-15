Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Seven new optional subjects in schools, including nutrition

O.D.
English Section / 15 aprilie

Seven new optional subjects in schools, including nutrition

The Ministry of Education and Research has approved, through an order published in the Official Gazette, the introduction of seven new optional subjects in the national study offer, addressed to primary and secondary school students. These are part of the curriculum at the student's decision and can be chosen by schools according to the specifics and interests of the local educational community.

A more diversified offer for primary school students

For children in the lower grades, the emphasis is on a healthy lifestyle, exercise and fair play. Thus, the new subjects introduced for primary education are: "Nutritional education" - available for the preparatory class, first grade and second grade. This subject aims to provide the little ones with the foundations of a balanced eating style, from the first years of school; "Education through mini-basketball" and "Mini-handball - movement, game and fair play" - addressed to grades 3 and 4, they encourage physical activity, team play and respect for the rules; "Future Olympians" - for grade 4, the optional has the role of familiarizing students with the spirit of healthy competition and the values of Olympism.

Middle school students also benefit from new optional courses, which bring creativity, music, movement and science to the forefront. Among these are: "Harmony and body expression" - available for grades 5 to 8, this optional course proposes an educational path through expressive movement, coordination and emotional development; "Music and dance" - addressed to grades 5 and 6, the course aims to provide students with tools for artistic and cultural expression, in an interactive and attractive format; "The Adventure of Knowing the Universe" - intended for grades 5 and 7, this optional course offers children the opportunity to explore the mysteries of astronomy and understand space phenomena in an accessible language.

Student-driven curriculum: flexibility and adaptation

The new optional courses are part of the student-driven curriculum, which means that educational units can decide to include them in their educational offer, depending on the interest of students and the available resources. These programs have been officially approved and published in the Official Gazette, becoming available for implementation starting with the next school year.

A step towards a more attractive and more adapted education

The introduction of these optional courses marks an attempt to adapt the school to the real needs and passions of children, bringing modern, interactive subjects anchored in everyday life to the curriculum. It is an important evolution towards a more flexible education, closer to students and more oriented towards the harmonious development of each child.

