Silver and bronze at the International Chemistry Olympiad

Our country won three silver and one bronze medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad, held in Saudi Arabia. The native school of chemistry still maintains itself at a very high level.

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announced the results obtained by the Romanian team: silver medal - Rascarachi Luca Mihai, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest; silver medal - Taerel Radu Nicolae, National College "Tudor Vladimirescu" Târgu Jiu; silver medal - Ciobanu Andrei, National College "Tudor Vianu" Bucharest; bronze medal - Ursăchescu Matei, Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics. "Congratulations, Luca, Radu, Andrei and Matei", the Minister of Education said on his social media page. The delegation of our country was led by Acad. Marius Andruh and university associate. Dr. Mihaela Matache from the University of Bucharest. The observer was Daniela Bogdan from the "Saint Sava" National College Bucharest. Many teachers contributed to these performances, who helped the students learn all the secrets of chemistry.