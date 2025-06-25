Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Sinteza President leaves company management, weeks after abandoning Lockheed Martin project

A.I.
English Section / 25 iunie

Sinteza President leaves company management, weeks after abandoning Lockheed Martin project

Versiunea în limba română

Alexandru Savin, investment manager and board member of Roca Investments, resigned earlier this week from his position as president and board member of chemical company Sinteza Oradea, according to a report published by the issuer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

Savin had been part of the Sintza board since the beginning of 2020, given that Roca Investments had entered Sinteza's shareholder base in October 2019 by purchasing an 18% stake in the chemical company in the "deal" market, for which it had paid approximately 2.81 million lei to the BT Invest 1 fund.

In the second half of November last year, Sinteza Oradea announced the construction of a battery factory in Oradea together with Lockheed Martin, worth 50 million euros, which was to produce 30,000 tons of negative electrolyte per year, starting in the summer of 2026. The announcement brought a strong increase in the Sinteza share price. In the second half of May, the company's Board of Directors announced that it was abandoning the project following an internal assessment that showed that, in the current market context, the project is not economically feasible, involves too high risks and investments and does not align strategically with the company's objectives, despite the technological potential and available financing, as shown in the BVB report.

Roca had tried to sell its 18% stake in Sinteza in February through an accelerated placement, but managed to sell only 2.7% of the issuer's shares, at a unit price of 2.5 lei, 21.88% below the reference. Subsequently, the fund sold more of the Sinteza shares it held, so that at the last reporting date it still had 9.88 million shares of the company, equivalent to 14.95% of the chemical company.

For the first quarter of this year, Sinteza Oradea reported a loss of 1.81 million lei, lower than the loss of 2.74 million lei in the same period last year. Alternative Investment Fund BT Invest 1 had 33.9% of Sinteza in the middle of last year, while Radu Pascu owned 30.8% of the company, whose stock market valuation is about 42 million.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 iunie

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

25 iunie
Ediţia din 25.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0522
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3501
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3713
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9225
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur464.3232

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb