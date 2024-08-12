Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

State aid for cultural publications

O.D.
English Section / 12 august

State aid for cultural publications

Versiunea în limba română

The cultural press received a refreshing "injection" from the authorities. The government approved, last week, an aid scheme for the editing of magazines and cultural publications, other than those proposed by the creators' unions. According to the Government, the aid scheme has a total value of 3.37 million lei, commitment credits and budget credits, valid until December 31, 2026: "Thus, broken down, the aid budget is 1.12 million lei per year, and the payments will be made starting from the date of the advance request by the beneficiaries, based on the financing contracts, without exceeding the date of December 31, 2027. The provider and administrator of the aid scheme is the Ministry of Culture, and the financing is made from funds from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Culture". Eligible beneficiaries are the associations, foundations or cultural operators whose activity is the editing of magazines or cultural publications in Romania, states the quoted source: "The maximum intensity of the aid that will be granted to each beneficiary is 100%, and the maximum estimated number of beneficiaries is 40, for each year. The aid scheme can finance direct expenses that include copyrights, material costs and services, expenses for printing and broadcasting, directing expenses that include personnel expenses and administrative expenses and prizes awarded by magazines and cultural publications". With the funding secured, cultural publications only have to take care of the topics covered.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

12 august
Ediţia din 12.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5582
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2680
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8158
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur355.1653

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb