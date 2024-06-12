Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank - the priority of the member states of the B9 Format

George Marinescu
English Section / 12 iunie

Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank - the priority of the member states of the B9 Format

Versiunea în limba română

Klaus Iohannis convenes CSAT

The other initiator of the B9 Format, President Klaus Iohannis, said that there is a need to improve security on NATO's Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea region, because its consolidation will lead to the full assurance of regional and Euro-Atlantic security for the 32 member states.

Klaus Iohannis stated: "For us it is extremely important that the deterrence posture is strong and the defense capacity is total. It is a matter that I have certainly said every time, and I will continue to say it, because this is the most important thing. Romanians want to be defended and Romanians are defended by NATO. (...) I had some more specific approaches and I noticed that I was the only one who mentioned these issues, this time, namely the support for Moldova, for the Republic of Moldova. It is the NATO partner most strongly affected by this war in Ukraine, through the large number of refugees, through the hybrid attacks, and we emphasized very clearly that we must help Moldova because it is a partner we want on our side. I also emphasized and even elaborated a bit on how important the Black Sea area is. This war is being fought in the Black Sea area, nowhere else in the world. This is where the war is. That is why it is extremely important for everyone to understand: the Black Sea area is vital for the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space".

During the press conference that followed the B9 Summit, President Klaus Iohannis also spoke about the Patriot system that American President Joe Biden requested from Romania for Ukraine.

"The problem is topical, for sure, and I will convene a CSAT meeting for next week, Thursday, a meeting where this matter will probably be discussed," said Klaus Iohannis.

Moreover, according to a press release issued yesterday afternoon by the Presidential Administration, Klaus Iohannis convened the Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT) for Thursday, June 20, at 1 p.m. On the agenda of the meeting that will have place at the Cotroceni Palace, the following topics will be discussed: Romania's objectives for the NATO Summit in July 2024; the forces and means of the Romanian Army that can be made available for participation in missions and operations outside the territory of the Romanian state in 2025; the state and prospects of the conflict in Ukraine following the illegal and unjustified aggression of the Russian Federation. Implications for Romania; the analysis regarding the possibility of transferring a high-range Patriot surface-to-air missile system to the Armed Forces of Ukraine; approving requests for authorization to use 5G infrastructure equipment, submitted by two companies.

Note: The Bucharest 9 Format (B9) is an initiative launched by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and the President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, in which the NATO member states located on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance participate: Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania , Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. The first B9 Summit was organized in Bucharest in November 2015.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

12 iunie
Ediţia din 12.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6295
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1617
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8931
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.0859

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb