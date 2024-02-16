Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Strengthening the links between culture and education, reaffirmed in Abu Dhabi

O.D.
English Section / 16 februarie

Abu Dhabi - bilateral meeting with the UAE Minister of Culture, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. (Photo source: facebook / Raluca Turcan)

Abu Dhabi - bilateral meeting with the UAE Minister of Culture, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. (Photo source: facebook / Raluca Turcan)

Versiunea în limba română

Minister Raluca Turcan is participating, in Abu Dhabi, at the World Conference on Cultural and Artistic Education. On this occasion, the minister emphasized the commitment of the institution he leads to support cultural and educational programs that contribute to building a sustainable, fair and resilient future. The Minister of Culture mentioned the steps taken by our country in this regard: the revitalization of libraries, museums, theaters or other cultural institutions, the increase of equitable access to education and culture, the institutionalization and valorization of cultural and artistic education ecosystems, including from the perspective of digital technologies, the importance of financing of education and culture, foundation for cultural and educational policies in support of training the young generation, informs the Ministry of Culture. The conference in the United Arab Emirates, which will end today, is the first UNESCO event dedicated to this theme, being organized in accordance with Decision 211/EX/39 of the UNESCO Executive Council, based on the program and budget established for the period 2022 - 2025. The meeting has with the aim of adopting the UNESCO Framework for cultural and artistic education, in order to complete and update the documents Road Map for Arts Education (Lisbon, 2006) and the Seoul Agenda. 90 ministers and vice-ministers of Culture and Education from all over the world are present at the meeting, who adopted a joint declaration that presents the global wishes in terms of education through culture and art. The Romanian delegation, led by Minister Raluca Turcan, includes the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Education Ionel - Florian Lixandru, the rector of the National University of Theater and Cinematography "I.L. Caragiale", Liviu Lucaci, the manager of the National Institute for Cultural Research and Training, Carmen Croitoru , as well as Gabriel Sarafian, deputy permanent delegate, Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO - Paris, Codrin Tăut, culture subcommittee expert, National Commission of Romania for UNESCO. Romania's ambassador to UNESCO, Simona Mirela Miculescu, is also present at the meeting, as president of the organization's General Conference. According to the Ministry of Culture, strengthening the links between culture and education is one of the priorities stated in the Sectoral Strategy in the Field of Culture 2023 - 2030, a document currently in the process of approval at the Government level, so that, in the context of the implementation process of some policies that support the facilitation of access and the widest possible participation of the public in the process of cultural and artistic education, the presence at the current conference represents an important moment of information and exchange of best practices in the field between numerous states that have already implemented projects and programs in this sense.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

16 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 16 februarie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

16 februarie
Ediţia din 16.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

voiajor

Suplimentul BURSA voiajor
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

15 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6364
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2502
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8200
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur297.7197

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb