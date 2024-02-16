Strengthening the links between culture and education, reaffirmed in Abu Dhabi

Versiunea în limba română

Minister Raluca Turcan is participating, in Abu Dhabi, at the World Conference on Cultural and Artistic Education. On this occasion, the minister emphasized the commitment of the institution he leads to support cultural and educational programs that contribute to building a sustainable, fair and resilient future. The Minister of Culture mentioned the steps taken by our country in this regard: the revitalization of libraries, museums, theaters or other cultural institutions, the increase of equitable access to education and culture, the institutionalization and valorization of cultural and artistic education ecosystems, including from the perspective of digital technologies, the importance of financing of education and culture, foundation for cultural and educational policies in support of training the young generation, informs the Ministry of Culture. The conference in the United Arab Emirates, which will end today, is the first UNESCO event dedicated to this theme, being organized in accordance with Decision 211/EX/39 of the UNESCO Executive Council, based on the program and budget established for the period 2022 - 2025. The meeting has with the aim of adopting the UNESCO Framework for cultural and artistic education, in order to complete and update the documents Road Map for Arts Education (Lisbon, 2006) and the Seoul Agenda. 90 ministers and vice-ministers of Culture and Education from all over the world are present at the meeting, who adopted a joint declaration that presents the global wishes in terms of education through culture and art. The Romanian delegation, led by Minister Raluca Turcan, includes the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Education Ionel - Florian Lixandru, the rector of the National University of Theater and Cinematography "I.L. Caragiale", Liviu Lucaci, the manager of the National Institute for Cultural Research and Training, Carmen Croitoru , as well as Gabriel Sarafian, deputy permanent delegate, Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO - Paris, Codrin Tăut, culture subcommittee expert, National Commission of Romania for UNESCO. Romania's ambassador to UNESCO, Simona Mirela Miculescu, is also present at the meeting, as president of the organization's General Conference. According to the Ministry of Culture, strengthening the links between culture and education is one of the priorities stated in the Sectoral Strategy in the Field of Culture 2023 - 2030, a document currently in the process of approval at the Government level, so that, in the context of the implementation process of some policies that support the facilitation of access and the widest possible participation of the public in the process of cultural and artistic education, the presence at the current conference represents an important moment of information and exchange of best practices in the field between numerous states that have already implemented projects and programs in this sense.