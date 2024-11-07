Strengthening the strategic partnership - the main message sent by political leaders from Bucharest to Donald Trump

Versiunea în limba română

Following the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the United States, political leaders in Romania emphasized in their congratulatory messages sent to the future American president the importance of continuing the strategic partnership between the two countries. In the message posted on the X network, President Klaus Iohannis said: "Romania is a strong and committed strategic ally of the USA. Through our joint efforts, we will bring peace and prosperity to both our countries and beyond, defending our common interests."

• Ciolacu: "We look forward to a fruitful collaboration"

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also sent a message on the same network: "Romania is ready to work together to strengthen our strategic partnership. Under your new leadership, we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens! We look forward to a fruitful collaboration".

The President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă, stated in a post on the official Facebook page that he will do everything in his power to strengthen the strategic partnership with the USA, in the current times of crisis, in which the free world faces multiple threats and in that Romania's safety and security are a priority.

The president of USR, Elena Lasconi, also mentioned on Facebook that our country will remain the reliable partner of the USA and that it is ready, if it wins the presidential elections on November 24 and December 8, to work together with Donald Trump for prosperity and security.

• Simion: "It's a victory for the patriots over the globalists"

AUR leader George Simion said: "It's a victory for the patriots over the globalists. I expect all the Marxist, woke ideology to stop there and be left alone. We have important elections in Romania, we can also in Romania".

Diana Şoşoacă, the leader of SOS, sent a letter to the president-elect, Donald Trump, in which she shows that with his return to the White House "a new era begins for the whole world, one in which patriotism is no longer prohibited, and nations have the right to your own identity; one in which peace prevails over war, cooperation over conflict, and in which individual rights and liberties, severely attacked in the past four years, are restored and restored to their natural and democratic home." Moreover, at the beginning of the cited document, Sosoacă asks Trump to free us "from the shackles of globalism and political correctness, from the wars started in recent years."

• Popescu, ANCOM: "I have waited so long for the day when I can wear the cap personally signed by President Donald Trump"

In addition to the political leaders above, some prominent members of the political parties or former vice-presidents of the respective formations did not miss the opportunity to come out again to the attention of the voters in our country. Among them is the liberal Pavel Popescu, the vice-president of ANCOM, who before being appointed to this position was the president of the Defense Committee in the Chamber of Deputies, he did not miss the opportunity to declare himself a fan of Donald Trump, although during this year he did not showed no support for the Republican candidate for US President. Popescu posted on the official Facebook page a photo of himself wearing a cap signed by Donald Trump with the following text in English: "I waited so much the day when I can wear my MAGA cap, personally signed by President Donald Trump. That day is today. My only wish: let's make Romania great too! Again and again and again" (ed. - in Romanian: "I have waited so long for the day when I can wear the MAGA cap, personally signed by President Donald Trump. That day is today. My only wish: let's do Great Romania! Again and again and again".

Instead, deputy Claudiu Năsui, USR, made an analysis of what Donald Trump's victory means for our country. In a post on the official Facebook page, Mr. Nasui shows that the economic reform of the EU is becoming urgent and specifies: "It is not clear how much the Trump administration will be able to cut spending and taxes in the USA. It is unlikely that they will be able to significantly reduce government health spending (Medicare and Medicaid), which is enormous, or what they call Social Security (the 1st pillar of US pensions). These being the largest expenditures of the American federal government. But it is very likely that the new leadership will cut red tape and regulations. That's what the Trump administration did last time, and that's what it promised to do now. The plan is a percentage reduction in debt and spending in GDP achieved by growing the economy. It's not a bad idea. For the European Union, this means that it becomes even more urgent to start the deregulation mentioned in the Draghi report. There is a competition between continents for development, technology and prosperity, and here the EU is already quite badly off. It lags behind the US and China in many areas related to technology, and the gap is widening. Romania can influence too little what happens inEurope, but it could influence what happens in the country. And there we go exactly in the opposite direction. In recent years, the Romanian government has invented multiple new bureaucratic monstrosities, unique in the world and not imposed by any European regulation, such as E-Invoice, E-Transport, all in the name of digitization. And in the near future it seems that the dementia will not stop, because PSD and PNL also seem determined to continue in this direction".

Claudiu Năsui also states that the authorities in our country should prioritize investments in armaments, increase the salaries of the military, abolish their retirement at 45 years old, because in the USA soldiers retire at 62 years old, and really reform the national defense sector to really have a functioning army.