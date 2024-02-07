Students and teachers, invited to actively participate in the National Reading Day

Versiunea în limba română

Reading is fundamental to the intellectual development of young people. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, invites teachers to organize activities to promote reading among preschoolers, preschoolers and students throughout the month of February, in the context of the National Reading Day - February 15. According to the minister: "National Reading Day gives us the context to promote the importance of reading and propose reading routines (#citimZideZi). Students need to become competent readers in order to successfully face the challenges of today's society. We have the responsibility to attract them and let's support them on their way to discovering books. Be with us, together we can raise future generations of readers!". During the month of February, one or more activities can be initiated such as: reading clubs organized for and with students, meetings with writers, translators and illustrators, creative writing and/or book illustration workshops, visits and/or activities organized at the library or bookstore, including presentations of the services offered by local, county and/or metropolitan libraries, exhibitions with drawings representing favorite characters from a book, discussions about copyright and original creative writing, book exhibitions organized with the support of publishing houses and bookstores. To carry out these activities, the Minister of Education encourages an integrated approach by collaborating with Children's Palaces, local or county libraries, non-governmental organizations, parents' associations, County Councils and the General Council of the Capital, Student Councils, companies and/or any other entities interested in promoting the readings. "I invite you to share with us, on social networks, the activities organized by you and thank you for your involvement. Our common motto is: We read every day", added Ligia Deca.

An example is the library of Albeşti Municipality, which invited librarians, teaching staff and students from the locality and from Sighisoara during the whole week to mark together the International Day of Reading Together (ZICI)/World Read Aloud Day (WRAD), initiated by LitWorld since 2010. According to the White Library, International Read Together Day is organized to celebrate the power of reading aloud, with the aim of creating communities and sharing stories, but also to support literacy as a fundamental human right. "It is a campaign to promote the joy, beauty and benefits of reading. Reading aloud has a very important role in children's development. Children who are read to daily will have an advance of almost a year compared to those children who are not read to out loud every day. Among the benefits of reading is the development of creativity, empathy and critical thinking", believes the initiator of the project, Anca Ciotloş, director of the Albeşti Library. Students and teachers from several schools participate in the activities dedicated to the International Day of Reading Together.