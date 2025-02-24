Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Students in Bucharest and several counties return to classes

O.D.
English Section / 24 februarie

Students in Bucharest and several counties return to classes

Students in Bucharest are preparing to return to classes after a week of intersemester vacation. This vacation has been established according to a flexible calendar, with each County School Inspectorate having the freedom to choose the appropriate period for students in the respective county.

Reducing crowds during the tourist season

The Ministry of Education has decided that the intersemester vacation will be scheduled between February 10 and March 2, 2025, with each county to establish its own break period. Thus, the following distribution was reached: February 17-21 - students from Bucharest, Ilfov, Bihor, Sălaj, Cluj, Timiş, Hunedoara, Caraş-Severin, Mehedinţi, Gorj, Vâlcea, Olt, Argeş, Teleorman, Dâmboviţa, Giurgiu, Prahova, Buzău, Călăraşi, Ialomiţa, Vrancea, Brăila and Vaslui had their holidays; February 24-28 - students from the counties of Satu Mare, Maramureş, Arad, Dolj, Alba, Sibiu, Mureş, Suceava, Harghita, Braşov, Covasna, Neamţ, Botoşani, Iaşi, Bacău, Galaţi, Tulcea and Constanţa will go on holiday.

This flexible holiday scheduling system was introduced to reduce congestion during the tourist season and to allow for better organization of school activities.

Next school year holidays

After the end of this break period, the next holiday is scheduled for April 18-27, corresponding to the Easter holidays. Subsequently, the summer holiday will begin on June 21 and will last until the start of the new school year.

According to the calendar announced by the Ministry of Education, the 2025-2026 school year will begin on September 7, 2025. This new school year will follow the modular structure adopted in recent years, with learning periods and interspersed holidays.

