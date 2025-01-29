Study: A big step towards personalized nutrition

Versiunea în limba română

French researchers have discovered that sensitivity to the emulsifier E466 (Carboxymethylcellulose), a food additive used in numerous processed products such as biscuits, sauces or muffins, varies significantly from one person to another. This study, led by Benoit Chassaing and published in the scientific journal Gut, opens new perspectives for personalized nutrition, based on the analysis of the intestinal microbiota, informs AFP.

• Impact of the emulsifier E466 on the microbiota

E466 is widely used in the food industry to improve the texture of products and extend their shelf life. However, previous studies have shown that this additive: Reduces the bacterial diversity of the intestinal microbiota, essential for the health of the digestive system; Favors chronic inflammation of the intestines, a condition that can contribute to the development of inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

According to INSERM (France's National Institute of Health and Medical Research), approximately 20 million people worldwide suffer from these conditions.

• Individual sensitivity

The study demonstrated that sensitivity to the emulsifier E466 varies significantly between individuals. Analyzing the gut microbiota of both healthy individuals and patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, the researchers observed two types of reactions: Sensitive microbiota: the emulsifier caused severe intestinal inflammation; Resistant microbiota: the additive had no significant negative impact. This variability was confirmed by experiments conducted on mice, which received human microbiota transplants.

• Future possibilities

The study suggests that analyzing the gut microbiota could predict a person's sensitivity to certain food additives, opening the way to personalized nutrition. Future research will need to clarify: The specific role of bacteria involved in sensitivity to E466; Biological mechanisms responsible for differences between individuals;

Ways to predict sensitivity without directly exposing the person to the additive.

These findings highlight the importance of the gut microbiota in human health and the need for a personalized approach to nutrition. In the near future, it may become possible to tailor each person's diet to avoid food additives that negatively affect their health.