Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Subscriptions of 350 million lei in the Fidelis offer, three days after its debut

A.I.
English Section / 21 iunie

Subscriptions of 350 million lei in the Fidelis offer, three days after its debut

Versiunea în limba română

The annual interest rates are between 6% and 7% for installments in lei, respectively 4% and 5% for those in euros

The subscription period ends at the end of next week

The subscriptions of small investors in the last Fidelis government securities offer amounted to almost 350 million lei, yesterday, half an hour before the closing of the stock exchange session, according to the data collected by us from the platform of a brokerage company.

The offer, which started on June 18 and will end at the end of next week, is divided into five installments, three in lei and two in euros. Until yesterday at 17:30, for the tranche in lei with a maturity of one year and an interest rate of 6%, the subscriptions were 84.8 million lei, while in the case of those with an interest rate of 6.85% and a maturity of three years, the value of purchase orders amounts to 63.1 million lei.

The installment of blood donors had accumulated subscriptions of 23.2 million lei. The interest offered in this case is 7%, and the maturity of the securities is one year. Within this installment, people who have donated blood starting from January 1, 2024 can subscribe.

For the tranches in euros, the subscriptions were 21.1 million euros (105.2 million lei), in the case of the one with a maturity of one year and 4% interest, respectively 14.3 million euros (71.1 million lei) for the tranche with a maturity of five years and an interest rate of 5%.

The offer takes place in a period of high inflation in our country, but which shows signs of deceleration. For the second quarter of this year, the BNR forecasts an inflation of 6%, which will drop to 4.9% in the fourth quarter, respectively 3.5% in the last part of next year. In the case of the euro zone, the European Central Bank indicates inflation of 2.2% in 2025, which will drop to 1.9% in 2026.

The nominal value of a Fidelis government bond is 100 lei for the issue in lei and 100 euros for the issue in euros, and the minimum subscription threshold is 5,000 lei and 1,000 euros, respectively. In the case of the blood donor installment, the minimum subscription is 500 lei.

In the process of underwriting government bonds, no commissions are charged by intermediary banks, and the income obtained, both from interest and from capital gains, are non-taxable. After the end of the subscription period, the securities will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Through the previous offer, which took place in April, Finances collected 3.2 billion lei from the population.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

21 iunie
Ediţia din 21.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
digi.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6403
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2132
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8945
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur348.3486

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb