Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

"Summer on the Street" - the camp that brings back childhood to the village in the heart of Bucharest

O.D.
English Section / 2 iulie

Photo source: facebook / Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti"

Photo source: facebook / Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti"

Versiunea în limba română

The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum becomes a corner of heaven for the little ones, between July 7 and August 1, offering them the opportunity to discover the charm of Romanian traditions in a creative camp with a touch of childhood and grandparents' yard. In a world dominated by screens and technologies, the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum brings back the magic of the summer lived "on the street", once, in Romanian villages. The "Summer on the Street" creative camp, held between July 7 and August 1, offers children an educational and entertaining alternative, in the middle of authentic heritage, in a natural and relaxing setting.

The camp program is designed as an initiatory journey into the universe of traditional crafts, with the aim of awakening the interest of the younger generations in the cultural values of the Romanian village. Daily activities are carried out in collaboration with folk craftsmen from all corners of the country, who share with the little participants the secrets of centuries-old crafts.

Tradition, creativity and play

For four weeks, children aged 4 to 14 will have the opportunity to participate in various workshops: pottery and clay modeling, wool weaving and felting, icon painting on wood and glass, egg painting, making masks, dolls and folk ornaments, folk dances and much more. These activities combine skill with imagination, stimulating the children's personal development through creation, communication and team spirit. More than simple artistic exercises, the workshops help children understand the value of work and the Romanian cultural heritage. "We combine business with pleasure and we hope that the participants will become more responsible and show more care for the national cultural heritage", the organizers say.

In a warm atmosphere, evoking grandparents' yard and the long summer days of yesteryear, "Summer on the Street" offers not only a cultural lesson, but also a life experience. Participants learn, play, get dirty with clay, dance in the village dance and go home with a smile on their face and objects created by their own hands. The Village Museum is not just a place to visit, but a place where tradition comes to life through the hands of children.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

02 iulie
Ediţia din 02.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0772
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2958
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4517
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9171
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur462.1098

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb