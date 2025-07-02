"Summer on the Street" - the camp that brings back childhood to the village in the heart of Bucharest

Versiunea în limba română

The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum becomes a corner of heaven for the little ones, between July 7 and August 1, offering them the opportunity to discover the charm of Romanian traditions in a creative camp with a touch of childhood and grandparents' yard. In a world dominated by screens and technologies, the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum brings back the magic of the summer lived "on the street", once, in Romanian villages. The "Summer on the Street" creative camp, held between July 7 and August 1, offers children an educational and entertaining alternative, in the middle of authentic heritage, in a natural and relaxing setting.

The camp program is designed as an initiatory journey into the universe of traditional crafts, with the aim of awakening the interest of the younger generations in the cultural values of the Romanian village. Daily activities are carried out in collaboration with folk craftsmen from all corners of the country, who share with the little participants the secrets of centuries-old crafts.

• Tradition, creativity and play

For four weeks, children aged 4 to 14 will have the opportunity to participate in various workshops: pottery and clay modeling, wool weaving and felting, icon painting on wood and glass, egg painting, making masks, dolls and folk ornaments, folk dances and much more. These activities combine skill with imagination, stimulating the children's personal development through creation, communication and team spirit. More than simple artistic exercises, the workshops help children understand the value of work and the Romanian cultural heritage. "We combine business with pleasure and we hope that the participants will become more responsible and show more care for the national cultural heritage", the organizers say.

In a warm atmosphere, evoking grandparents' yard and the long summer days of yesteryear, "Summer on the Street" offers not only a cultural lesson, but also a life experience. Participants learn, play, get dirty with clay, dance in the village dance and go home with a smile on their face and objects created by their own hands. The Village Museum is not just a place to visit, but a place where tradition comes to life through the hands of children.