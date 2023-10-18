Terrorist attacks, a threat to European countries

Versiunea în limba română

Terrorist attacks seem to be an increasingly serious threat to the member states of the European Union, at a time when the conflict in the Middle East is escalating.

This week, on Monday night, a terrorist attack took place in Brussels. Two people were killed and at least one injured by a man who started shooting randomly at people on the street while shouting "Allahu Akbar". The suspect in this attack was fatally shot by the police, according to the BBC.

Yesterday morning, the Belgian prime minister announced that the attacker was in Belgium illegally and was known to the police for human trafficking and undermining state security. The attacker, aged 45, identified himself as a member of the Islamic State.

Also yesterday, in France, the Palace of Versailles was evacuated for the second time in recent days, after a new bomb alert, and remained closed all day, according to AFP. At the same time, the other day, the Louvre Museum, the largest and most famous museum in France, had to close its doors due to a bomb alert. We remind you that an alert was also signaled in Poland, in Warsaw.

Also, yesterday, two high schools in Strasbourg were evacuated due to bomb alerts, and public transport was disrupted. The alerts came after an attack took place on Friday at a high school in Arras (Pas-de-Calais), which cost the life of a teacher, Dominique Bernard, and injured three other people.

It should be remembered that on December 11, 2018, a terrorist attack took place in Strasbourg, as a result of which five people were killed. Only two years before, in 2016, there was a New Year's Eve attack in Cologne (Germany), when numerous women were robbed and assaulted by young men from North Africa and the Near East.

These collision actions taking place in Europe between Islamists and Christians create tensions in the region. These occur from different beliefs, but also from the discrepancy in wealth and rights, respectively from the way the majority population views migrants.

The Muslim population in Europe is growing, after a few years ago, the region's leaders decided to welcome migrants in large numbers. Thus, however, the probability of acts of terrorism increases, because migrants have so-called "solutions" from their culture of origin. In the countries they come from, they have often been subjected to the pressures of corporations from Europe and the USA and, in general, to the pressures coming from the Christian world. What they call "freedom fighters" in the countries from which they migrate is called terrorism.

• Islam in Europe, on the rise

By 2023, the number of Muslims in Europe will exceed 50.3 million, making Islam the second most widespread religion on the continent, according to tehrantimes.com. The figure is far from the third and fourth most extensive religion in Europe, which counts between one and two million followers.

According to expectations, by 2050, Islam will become the most extensive religion in the four corners of the planet, notes the quoted source.

The expansion of Muslims in the West, especially in Europe, has two main reasons, namely: the record increase in the number of Europeans who convert to Islam, respectively the invasions, attacks and occupation of the West on the Muslim nations of West Asia, for more than two decades .

The number of Muslims in Europe varies from one country to another. The largest Muslim communities in Europe are in countries such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium. These countries have attracted significant numbers of Muslim migrants over several decades.

The reasons for Muslim migration to Europe are diverse, including the search for economic opportunities, refugees fleeing conflict or persecution in their countries of origin, and family reunification.

According to organiser.org, the Muslim population living in Spain has increased tenfold in the last 30 years, exceeding 2.5 million. And the Muslim population in Germany is one of the largest in Europe. According to estimates, in 2021 there were approximately 5 to 6 million Muslims living in Germany.

According to govisafree.com, in Germany, the proportion of Muslims is now 5.7%, in France - 8.8%, Spain - 2.6%, Italy - 4.8%, Austria - 8%, Switzerland - 5 .2%, in Belgium - 7.6%, in Great Britain - 6.3%. In our country, the proportion is only 0.65%, but in Bulgaria - 13.4%, according to the mentioned source.