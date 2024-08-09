Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The angel we write for

English Section / 9 august

Versiunea în limba română

BURSA celebrates 34 years of uninterrupted operation on August 10th, a living and vigorous example that authentic and upright journalism is possible in Romania and that there is no need to kneel as a journalist, neither before the owners, nor before special services, nor before any authority.

Anyone who says that news articles should not be subjective does not understand the terms: all news articles are subjective.

All of them.

No one can write something objective, for the simple reason that the writer is always a subject.

Not an object.

An article is all the more valuable the more it provides correct and complete information, the more it has the power to sensitize the reader and mobilize them for a just cause.

Reason is a subjective quality, sensitivity as well, and so is attitude.

Therefore, an article is all the more valuable the more subjective it is.

BURSA serves its readers - this is the "recipe" for its longevity; it is a necessary newspaper.

BURSA does not serve a single reader, but the interest of all, taken as one.

After some time in practice, I managed to give the following definition of a journalist: "The journalist is a missionary sent by the citizens into the wilderness of power to convert it."

This means that a journalist who does not act in the interest of the citizens is not a journalist.

For example, a spokesperson is not a journalist; even if they were a journalist, even if they graduated from the Faculty of Journalism, they lost their vocation the moment they accepted to carry words that are foreign to the citizen interest, words that are not their own.

A journalist is a citizen themselves and has a civic vocation; it is good, as a journalist, to be professionalized, but journalism is primarily a vocation.

Freedom of speech is guaranteed by the Constitution and no one has the right to substitute the journalist's word, to put words in their mouth as if they were their own.

Above the journalist is no one.

Only the sky.

And above the sky, the reader, as one.

The angel we write for.

Reader's Opinion

