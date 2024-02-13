Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The apocalypse is coming hour by hour

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 13 februarie

The apocalypse is coming hour by hour

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

This Sunday I decided to put the TV to work. As my physique did not allow me some walks in the open air, and my inattention blocked my access to books (I sat on my glasses, not the sun) I found myself caught in the tentacles of TV news programs. Two of them, I won't name them, although I suspect you suspect at least three, caught my attention through the proposed journalistic carnival. I felt that I was witnessing a risk of inventiveness unrelated to truth or common sense, and I decided to risk a few hours of this life myself. A crime became the "massacre on the mountain", a trivial weather report turned into "the cyclone that swept Romania", some older footage found in various places became the reason for "breaking news", two statements started "al the third world war", the latest information about pensions was not forgotten either, although it was clear that nothing had happened on this topic in the last few days, and there were also discussions about a possible earthquake, all seasoned with small unhealthy "worldliness" . No misfortune was avoided. The apocalypse came hour by hour, and after a few hours I was watching TV scared with a jackhammer in one hand, a flashlight in the other and at my feet with a small bag so I could run somewhere - not to the mountains because there are bears, ferocious wolves and tourists with machetes, not at sea because a tsunami is coming, not in the plains because the cyclone sweeps everything, not in the hills because there are landslides, in neighboring countries not because there is a nuclear war and not in space because there are solar explosions . Emotionally ruined, I mustered the last of my energy and ambition and turned off the TV with a sledgehammer, applying a slight tap on the remote like a true underworld clansman. To the question "Why do this?" I quickly found an answer, which included words like: manipulation, money, audience, villainy. Instead, to the question "Why should you look at this?", an answer came to me more difficult, but I do not intend to give you the words of the composition. There are a few months ahead under the sign of the electoral campaign and it is not difficult to anticipate what will follow on some TV stations or through the internet.

Otherwise, there is no need to lose hope, there are still places where you can get serious information.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie
Ediţia din 13.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9753
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6170
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2752
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8262
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur299.9474

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb