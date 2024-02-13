The apocalypse is coming hour by hour

Versiunea în limba română

This Sunday I decided to put the TV to work. As my physique did not allow me some walks in the open air, and my inattention blocked my access to books (I sat on my glasses, not the sun) I found myself caught in the tentacles of TV news programs. Two of them, I won't name them, although I suspect you suspect at least three, caught my attention through the proposed journalistic carnival. I felt that I was witnessing a risk of inventiveness unrelated to truth or common sense, and I decided to risk a few hours of this life myself. A crime became the "massacre on the mountain", a trivial weather report turned into "the cyclone that swept Romania", some older footage found in various places became the reason for "breaking news", two statements started "al the third world war", the latest information about pensions was not forgotten either, although it was clear that nothing had happened on this topic in the last few days, and there were also discussions about a possible earthquake, all seasoned with small unhealthy "worldliness" . No misfortune was avoided. The apocalypse came hour by hour, and after a few hours I was watching TV scared with a jackhammer in one hand, a flashlight in the other and at my feet with a small bag so I could run somewhere - not to the mountains because there are bears, ferocious wolves and tourists with machetes, not at sea because a tsunami is coming, not in the plains because the cyclone sweeps everything, not in the hills because there are landslides, in neighboring countries not because there is a nuclear war and not in space because there are solar explosions . Emotionally ruined, I mustered the last of my energy and ambition and turned off the TV with a sledgehammer, applying a slight tap on the remote like a true underworld clansman. To the question "Why do this?" I quickly found an answer, which included words like: manipulation, money, audience, villainy. Instead, to the question "Why should you look at this?", an answer came to me more difficult, but I do not intend to give you the words of the composition. There are a few months ahead under the sign of the electoral campaign and it is not difficult to anticipate what will follow on some TV stations or through the internet.

Otherwise, there is no need to lose hope, there are still places where you can get serious information.