The authorities solved the "blockage" in the transportation of students

The issue of student transport, which has sparked fierce debates, has been unblocked by the authorities. The Ministry of Education sent the school inspectorates the opening of credits, in the amount of 51,993,212 lei, for the payment of the sums to the transport operators who issued free subscriptions from the start of the courses of the current school year until now, but also for the payment of the lump sums to students for the same period, within the cost limits established by decisions of the County Councils. According to the Ministry of Education: "Following the entry into force of HG 1337/2023 amending and supplementing HG 810/2023 for the approval of the methodological rules regarding the granting of transport facilities for students, the Ministry of Education sent the school inspectorates the opening of loans (in the amount of 51,993,212 lei from Title 57 «Social assistance») for: payment of sums to transport operators who issued free subscriptions from the start date of the courses of the current school year until now; payment of lump sums to students for the same period, within the limits of cost established by decisions of the county councils". According to the ministry, the amount includes both the arrears related to 2023 and the requests received until Wednesday from the school inspectorates for January 2024.

Starting from February 1st, the solutions identified to ensure the transportation of students will be applied both by issuing free subscriptions and by lump sums, and the Ministry of Education will ensure the financial flows necessary for every student to be assured the right to education.