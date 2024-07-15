The coronavirus is still claiming lives all over the world

Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
O.D.
English Section / 15 iulie

The hysteria related to the coronavirus has passed, but that does not mean that people are no longer dying from it globally. Official data supports this. COVID-19 still causes about 1,700 deaths per week globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out last week, calling on risk groups to get vaccinated against the disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of the steady decline in vaccination coverage. Despite the deaths, "the data show that vaccination coverage has decreased among health personnel and people over 60, who constitute two of the groups with the highest risk", said the head of this UN agency on the occasion of a conference held in Geneva. "The WHO recommends that people belonging to the most at-risk groups receive a vaccine against COVID-19 within the first 12 months after the last dose," the UN agency recalled. More than seven million deaths associated with COVID-19 have been reported by the WHO , although some sources claim that the real toll of the pandemic is much higher.WHO is calling on governments to continue monitoring and sequencing the virus and to continue to guarantee access to affordable and reliable tests, treatments and vaccines.

