Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The effects of liquefied natural gas on the climate are worse than the effects of coal

Calin Rechea
English Section / 14 noiembrie

The effects of liquefied natural gas on the climate are worse than the effects of coal

Versiunea în limba română

"In all scenarios considered, total greenhouse gas emissions from LNG are higher than those from coal, ranging from 24% to 274% higher." (Robert W. Howarth, Professor at Cornell University)

----------

"The greenhouse gas footprint of LNG is larger than that of coal, and short-term energy needs, such as those caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are better met by reopening closed coal plants than by expanding infrastructure LNG". (Robert W. Howarth, Professor at Cornell University)

Calin Rechea

A recent study by an American professor deals a heavy blow to plans to replace coal with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in power and thermal power plants.

Its estimates show that emissions from the entire production, distribution and consumption chain of LNG produced in the US and transported to Europe are almost three times higher than the greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the burning of coal in thermal power plants.

The article entitled "The Greenhouse Gas Footprint of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Exported from the United States" is signed by Robert W. Howarth, Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Cornell University, and is available at https://tinyurl.com/4en9zp6h.

Right from the beginning, the author specifies that pollutant emissions are particularly high in the case of shale gas, the exploitation of which has allowed the United States to become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in the world. Extraction from this type of deposits is accompanied by massive emissions of CO2, and then there are massive releases of methane into the atmosphere, a much stronger greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, at all stages of production and transportation.

A major source of emissions is the process of venting methane from tanks on ships during transport to reduce pressure. Modern technologies allow its use to power engines, but the costs remain particularly high.

"In all scenarios considered, total greenhouse gas emissions from LNG are higher than those from coal, being 24% to 274% higher," the University professor's study states Cornell.

As bad as the comparison between LNG and coal looks, the situation is actually much worse. "In all the scenarios considered, for all types of ships used to transport LNG, methane emissions exceed carbon dioxide emissions resulting from the final combustion of LNG," Professor Howarth emphasizes.

So the pollution is very high in the case of LNG even before its final use? Shouldn't the "competent" authorities have the answer to such "insignificant" questions before launching all kinds of phantasmagoric projects, financed with massive loans, by completely ignoring the economic aspects?

Where were and where are the scientists, engineers, academics in the towns and villages who are supposed to show the functional illiterates in government the true size and potential cost behind climate propaganda?

"While some proponents of LNG have argued that it has a climate benefit by replacing coal, the analysis presented here disproves this," concludes the study published by Professor Robert W. Howarth.

The American professor's conclusions were presented in the Die Welt newspaper under the title "Imported liquefied gas is much more harmful to the environment than coal."

As the German publication writes, the non-governmental organization Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe e.V. - DUH), which enjoys significant influence in setting environmental policies not only in Germany but also in Europe, believes that the results of the study will lead to increased pressure on the government in Berlin and the European Union for action.

In a few days, Brussels will vote on much stricter regulations regarding methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.

Will the European politicians come to the conclusion that liquefied natural gas should also be banned, especially the one imported from the USA?

The American magazine "The New Yorker" presented the data of the American researcher as proof of the wrong climate policies of the Biden administration.

"LNG export capacities are being significantly expanded in the US, against the background of high demand from Germany, which goes against the US government's climate protection goals," the magazine from New York points out.

The stakes are extremely high, but the effects of LNG on climate change do not seem to matter at all to the authorities in Washington.

The priority is different, according to a recent article in the Financial Times, which states that "the US is trying to undermine Russia's ambition to become a major LNG exporter".

The US authorities have just announced the imposition of sanctions on the Arctic LNG 2 project, in which Novatek, Russia's second largest gas producer after Gazprom, is the main shareholder with a 60% stake. Other shareholders are two state-owned companies from China, the French company TotalEnergies and an association of Japanese companies.

The US sanctions involve the blocking of any purchases of liquefied gas from Arctic LNG 2 for countries in Europe and Asia. If it were not a disgusting hypocrisy, the American sanctions should be praised as exemplary measures to save the environment.

The New Yorker article mentions that the Cornell professor is not the first "offender", but has proven many times that he is right. Professor Howarth began studying the climate implications of methane emissions in 2009. The findings of his studies were downplayed by Obama administration officials as they questioned the effects of shale gas mining.

"There was a very famous report from Cornell, which we analyzed and decided was not credible," declared Steven Chu, the Secretary of Energy in the Obama administration. Subsequent data confirmed the studies published by Professor Howarth, which were also confirmed by a research team from Harvard.

Now, the American professor claims that "the greenhouse gas footprint of LNG is larger than that of coal, and short-term energy needs such as those caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine are better met by reopening coal plants closed, than by expanding the LNG infrastructure".

Its imperative conclusion emphasizes the need to abandon the use of LNG as a fuel as quickly as possible and stop the construction of any type of LNG infrastructure.

The reason is simple to understand, even for European politicians, and starts from "the footprint of greenhouse gases, greater than that of natural gas".

Under these conditions, it only takes an insignificant intellectual effort to realize that one of the global priorities is the cessation of the use of liquefied natural gas.

Does such an insignificant effort really exceed the intellectual capacity of the authorities in Europe or is it something else?

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

14 noiembrie
Ediţia din 14.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9703
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6473
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1492
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6924
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur289.5683

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb