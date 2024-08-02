Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The government approved the construction of the Bacău-Piatra Neamţ express road

G.M.
English Section / 2 august

The government approved the construction of the Bacău-Piatra Neamţ express road

Versiunea în limba română

Yesterday, the government approved the technical-economic indicators for the Bacău-Piatra Neamţ express road, the National Road Investment Company says in a press release. Following the approval of these indicators, CNIR can launch the procurement procedure for the design and construction of the future expressway in our country. However, in order to start the procurement procedure, it is necessary for CNIR to complete the award documentation, which according to company representatives will be ready in September. The Bacău-Piatra Neamţ expressway project will be auctioned in a single lot with a total length of 51 kilometers, being the first road objective in our country auctioned in this way, that is, in such a long lot.

The new express road will ensure modern traffic conditions between the two county seat municipalities, as well as the connection of the municipality of Piatra Neamţ with the A7 Moldova Highway (Ploiesti-Paşcani-Siret). The construction of this expressway also includes the construction of 17 passages, 7 bridges, 6 viaducts, 5 road interchanges, a left/right service space and a maintenance and coordination center.

The duration of the contract will be 48 months, of which 10 months for the design and 38 months for the execution stage. The estimated value of the investment is approximately 9 billion lei (VAT included), and the financing is provided through the Transport Program 2021-2027.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

02 august
Ediţia din 02.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9760
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6145
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2653
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8891
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur360.7644

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb