The government approved the construction of the Bacău-Piatra Neamţ express road

Yesterday, the government approved the technical-economic indicators for the Bacău-Piatra Neamţ express road, the National Road Investment Company says in a press release. Following the approval of these indicators, CNIR can launch the procurement procedure for the design and construction of the future expressway in our country. However, in order to start the procurement procedure, it is necessary for CNIR to complete the award documentation, which according to company representatives will be ready in September. The Bacău-Piatra Neamţ expressway project will be auctioned in a single lot with a total length of 51 kilometers, being the first road objective in our country auctioned in this way, that is, in such a long lot.

The new express road will ensure modern traffic conditions between the two county seat municipalities, as well as the connection of the municipality of Piatra Neamţ with the A7 Moldova Highway (Ploiesti-Paşcani-Siret). The construction of this expressway also includes the construction of 17 passages, 7 bridges, 6 viaducts, 5 road interchanges, a left/right service space and a maintenance and coordination center.

The duration of the contract will be 48 months, of which 10 months for the design and 38 months for the execution stage. The estimated value of the investment is approximately 9 billion lei (VAT included), and the financing is provided through the Transport Program 2021-2027.