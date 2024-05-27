The government established the Performing Arts Research Institute

Versiunea în limba română

Performance art requires thorough research. The government approved, last week, the establishment of the Research Institute for the Performing Arts, subordinated to the Romanian Academy. The management of ICAS will be ensured by a director appointed for a period of 4 years, by decision of the president of the Romanian Academy, as a result of a competition organized according to the Regulation for the organization of management positions in the research units of the Romanian Academy. A Scientific Council will also carry out its activity within ICAS. ICAS will operate with a number of 22 contractual staff positions. The institute will be a public institution with legal personality and will be fully financed from its own funds. According to the Government: "The Research Institute for the Performing Arts will be the first research institute for the performing arts in Romania and will contribute to the development of the cultural and artistic heritage of the major festivals in the country, with international relevance, such as the International Theater Festival of in Sibiu (FITS). In dialogue with the great institutions and artists in the world, ICAS will contribute to the configuration of a long-term academic research, both theoretical and practical, which includes a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary dimension". The normative act creates the necessary conditions and infrastructure for the development of scientific research in the fields of theater and performing arts, education and theatrical pedagogy, cultural management, cultural diplomacy, cultural leadership, visual arts. Among the activities that ICAS can carry out are: research on the anthropology of performing arts and the art of the actor; regarding the relationship between performing arts and society; regarding Romanian dramaturgy, in an international context, by organizing creative residencies, in collaboration with universities, theaters and international research institutes; regarding universal dramaturgy. Also, the study of Romanian, German, Hungarian, Yiddish language theater from Romania; research on the indexing, digitization and archiving of own documents and in collaboration with other similar structures of international renown; organization of scientific communication sessions; the organization of practical workshops and training courses in the fields of research, with practitioners of international renown.