The head of UDMR, present at Viktor Orban's party congress

Kelemen Hunor, the president of UDMR, will participate tomorrow, as a guest, in the 30th congress of FIDESZ, the ruling party in Hungary, informs Rador Radio Romania, citing the MTI press agency.

At the event attended by 1,500-1,800 delegates and at least the same number of guests, the president, vice-presidents, as well as heads and members of Fidesz committees will be elected. The Congress will not make a formal decision on the candidate who will be on first place on the Fidesz-KDNP (Christian Democratic People's Party) list in next year's European Parliament elections.

According to the cited source, the communications director of the party, whose main leader is Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated that the speeches will be opened by KDNP president Zsolt Semjen on behalf of Fidesz allies. after which the president of the Romanian Hungarian Democratic Union (UDMR), Hunor Kelemen, will welcome the congress on behalf of those beyond Hungary's borders.

The delegations will then listen to the reports presented by the president of the National Council, Laszlo Köver and the leader of the parliamentary group, Mate Kocsis, and Tamas Deutsch will speak on behalf of the party's delegation in the European Parliament. In the meantime, the vote will take place, and in the afternoon there will be several speeches by ministers, members of the presidency and several municipal leaders of FIDESZ, the communication director stated.

The congress will end with a speech by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

At the last FIDESZ congress in 2021, the delegations elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban as party president for a new two-year term, while Lajos Kosa, Gabor Kubatov, Szilard Nemeth and Kinga Gal vice-presidents of the respective political formation were elected.