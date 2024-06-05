The Minister of Culture gets involved in the defense of Romanian culture

Versiunea în limba română

Romanian fashion remains a source of inspiration for fashion houses, whether they admit it or not. The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, stated that he intends to engage in a dialogue with representatives of the Louis Vuitton company for the recognition of the heritage and cultural value of Romanian traditional pieces. The clarification comes in the context of the notification by the online community La Blouse roumaine regarding the use by the Louis Vuitton fashion house of a shirt inspired by the traditional one from Mărginimea Sibiului. According to the minister: "In the context of the discussions in the public space, with reference to the takeover by the Louis Vuitton company of the shoe model, specific to the Sibiu area, I can tell you that I intend to engage in a dialogue with representatives of the company, for the recognition of the value patrimonial and cultural aspects of Romanian traditional pieces. I will come back with more details in the coming days, but I can tell you that the approach will be one of obtaining international recognition of the inestimable value of the Romanian tradition and the transposition of this "incident" into an opportunity to make the traditional Romanian shirt known internationally". Raluca Turcan emphasized that "the concern of the Ministry of Culture for the protection of cultural and patrimonial identity elements is a priority": "Currently, we are analyzing the protection of geographical indications for artisanal and industrial products, as well as proposals for normative acts aimed at providing a constant market and continues, for traditional products, by establishing a percentage of the fund intended for the purchase of products for the protocol, by the state institutions, dedicated to traditional products". The La blouse roumaine community requested support, on Facebook, for the "Give Credit" campaign, which is centered on the use by the Louis Vuitton brand of the Marginime shirt in the new 2024 collection, without mentioning the origin and the consent of the dowry keepers cultural: "Dear communities from Mărginimea Sibiului, Oltenia under the mountain, Tara Făgăraşului, Argeş, South and Central Transylvania and any person, collector, artisan and simple lover, lover of the shirt and port specific to Mărginimea Sibiului, preserved including in the areas where they migrated the people of this region, please support us in the new «Give Credit» campaign, which is centered on the use of the Marginime shirt by the Louis Vuitton brand in the new 2024 collection, without mentioning the origin and the consent of the dowry keepers cultural". Regardless of how this controversy will end, it is certain that the local team scored again in the image department.