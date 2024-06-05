Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Minister of Culture gets involved in the defense of Romanian culture

O.D.
English Section / 5 iunie

The Minister of Culture Raluca Turcan( photo source: fvacebook / Raluca Turcan)

The Minister of Culture Raluca Turcan( photo source: fvacebook / Raluca Turcan)

Versiunea în limba română

Romanian fashion remains a source of inspiration for fashion houses, whether they admit it or not. The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, stated that he intends to engage in a dialogue with representatives of the Louis Vuitton company for the recognition of the heritage and cultural value of Romanian traditional pieces. The clarification comes in the context of the notification by the online community La Blouse roumaine regarding the use by the Louis Vuitton fashion house of a shirt inspired by the traditional one from Mărginimea Sibiului. According to the minister: "In the context of the discussions in the public space, with reference to the takeover by the Louis Vuitton company of the shoe model, specific to the Sibiu area, I can tell you that I intend to engage in a dialogue with representatives of the company, for the recognition of the value patrimonial and cultural aspects of Romanian traditional pieces. I will come back with more details in the coming days, but I can tell you that the approach will be one of obtaining international recognition of the inestimable value of the Romanian tradition and the transposition of this "incident" into an opportunity to make the traditional Romanian shirt known internationally". Raluca Turcan emphasized that "the concern of the Ministry of Culture for the protection of cultural and patrimonial identity elements is a priority": "Currently, we are analyzing the protection of geographical indications for artisanal and industrial products, as well as proposals for normative acts aimed at providing a constant market and continues, for traditional products, by establishing a percentage of the fund intended for the purchase of products for the protocol, by the state institutions, dedicated to traditional products". The La blouse roumaine community requested support, on Facebook, for the "Give Credit" campaign, which is centered on the use by the Louis Vuitton brand of the Marginime shirt in the new 2024 collection, without mentioning the origin and the consent of the dowry keepers cultural: "Dear communities from Mărginimea Sibiului, Oltenia under the mountain, Tara Făgăraşului, Argeş, South and Central Transylvania and any person, collector, artisan and simple lover, lover of the shirt and port specific to Mărginimea Sibiului, preserved including in the areas where they migrated the people of this region, please support us in the new «Give Credit» campaign, which is centered on the use of the Marginime shirt by the Louis Vuitton brand in the new 2024 collection, without mentioning the origin and the consent of the dowry keepers cultural". Regardless of how this controversy will end, it is certain that the local team scored again in the image department.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

05 iunie
Ediţia din 05.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

04 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9752
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5757
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1183
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8405
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur342.9745

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb