The Ministry of Education "researches" the centers where activities with children are carried out

Versiunea în limba română

The authorities discovered, quite late, that there are quite a large number of so-called kindergartens, which work "by ear". An interministerial working group will analyze and complete the legislation regarding the organization, operation and monitoring of centers where activities with children are carried out and which, at present, are not authorized or accredited as educational units, informs the Ministry of Education. "At the initiative of the Ministry of Education, an interministerial working group was established with the aim of analyzing and completing the legislation regarding the organization, operation and monitoring of these centers. We mention that these are centers that carry out activities with children and which, at present, are not authorized or accredited as educational units", stated the Ministry of Education. The media recently presented the case of a caretaker, from a private center in the city of Popeşti-Leordeni, which functioned as a kindergarten, who beats the children and yells at them. IPJ Ilfov informed that the police descended on a private day care center for children in the radius of the city of Popeşti Leordeni.

In this case, a criminal file was opened for committing the crime of ill-treatment of the minor, the prosecution being coordinated by the case prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cornetu Court.

Also, the policemen from the Ilfov Economic Crime Investigation Service, together with the policemen from the Ilfov Public Order Service, carry out activities to verify the legality of the operation of this center.