The National Salon of Contemporary Art, in multiple galleries in Bucharest

O.D.
English Section / 1 noiembrie

Photo source: facebook / uapdinromania

Photo source: facebook / uapdinromania

Versiunea în limba română

The National Contemporary Art Salon, the fifth edition of which is taking place in several galleries in Bucharest until November 15th, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, was officially opened at the S.E.N.A.T. Gallery at the Plastic Fund Compound. The Salon is a significant event that brings together artists from all branches of the Romanian Union of Fine Artists, serving as a mirror of contemporary Romanian visual art, expressed in various techniques and forms, as announced by the Union of Fine Artists of Romania. The galleries hosting the National Contemporary Art Salon (SNAC 2023) include: Simeza, the Center for Visual Arts, Orizont, the Art Galleries of the Romanian Academy, Design 15, as well as the rooms of the "Prof. ing. Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum, the National Museum of Romanian Literature, the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum, and the galleries within the Plastic Fund Compound: S.E.N.A.T., UNAgaleria, IOMO, The Institute, Art Safe. The curatorial team is comprised of artists and art critics, including Ion Anghel, Mihai Băncilă, Luiza Barcan, Anca Boeriu, Corina Duma, Elena Bobi Dumitrescu, Ruxandra Dreptu, Dorina Horătău, Mădălina Mirea, Ana Negoiţă, Maria Paşc, Diana Roman, Alexandra Runcan, and Ileana Ştefănescu. Within the spaces of the Plastic Fund Compound, four exhibitions will be organized, with the curatorial team consisting of Ruxandra Dreptu, Dorina Horătău, Ileana Ştefănescu, and Ion Anghel.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

