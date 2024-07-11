The Prime Minister of Singapore, the highest paid world leader

Versiunea în limba română

Although their incomes are far from those of the CEOs of big companies, presidents, prime ministers and other world leaders can be paid very high salaries in some countries, with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the top of the profile. . He is the highest paid government leader, earning over $1.61 million a year. His annual salary package includes a bonus (13th salary) and other benefits, according to online sources cited by visualcapitalist.com. These sources, including Investopedia, present estimated salary earnings for June 2024, expressed in dollars. The exception is Hong Kong, for which the figures are from 2022. The source notes that the salaries presented may vary from year to year due to policy changes, additional benefits and other compensation.

On the second place in the list is the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-chiu, with an annual salary of 695,000 dollars. His position was created in 1997, during the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China. His position replaced that of Governor of Hong Kong, which was held by the representative of the British monarch during British rule.

The third place is occupied by the president of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, with 530,000 dollars/year. US President Joe Biden is fourth on the list, with $400,000 a year. Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, is next, with $390,000, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with $367,000.

Interestingly, in seventh place, with a salary of 364,000 dollars, is the German politician Ursula von der Leyen, who is not the leader of an individual country. Instead, she is the 13th President of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, appointed in December 2019. We remind you that the European Union Leaders agreed, at the end of June, to elect Ursula von der Leyen to second five-year term as president of the European Commission.

Following in the quoted ranking are Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria, with $307,000/year, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, with $292,000, Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, with $288,000, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, with 256,000 dollars.