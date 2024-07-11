Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Prime Minister of Singapore, the highest paid world leader

A.V.
English Section / 11 iulie

The Prime Minister of Singapore, the highest paid world leader

Versiunea în limba română

Although their incomes are far from those of the CEOs of big companies, presidents, prime ministers and other world leaders can be paid very high salaries in some countries, with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the top of the profile. . He is the highest paid government leader, earning over $1.61 million a year. His annual salary package includes a bonus (13th salary) and other benefits, according to online sources cited by visualcapitalist.com. These sources, including Investopedia, present estimated salary earnings for June 2024, expressed in dollars. The exception is Hong Kong, for which the figures are from 2022. The source notes that the salaries presented may vary from year to year due to policy changes, additional benefits and other compensation.

On the second place in the list is the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, John Lee Ka-chiu, with an annual salary of 695,000 dollars. His position was created in 1997, during the handover of Hong Kong to the People's Republic of China. His position replaced that of Governor of Hong Kong, which was held by the representative of the British monarch during British rule.

The third place is occupied by the president of Switzerland, Viola Amherd, with 530,000 dollars/year. US President Joe Biden is fourth on the list, with $400,000 a year. Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, is next, with $390,000, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with $367,000.

Interestingly, in seventh place, with a salary of 364,000 dollars, is the German politician Ursula von der Leyen, who is not the leader of an individual country. Instead, she is the 13th President of the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, appointed in December 2019. We remind you that the European Union Leaders agreed, at the end of June, to elect Ursula von der Leyen to second five-year term as president of the European Commission.

Following in the quoted ranking are Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria, with $307,000/year, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, with $292,000, Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, with $288,000, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, with 256,000 dollars.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie
Ediţia din 11.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9736
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5967
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1203
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8887
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur350.5732

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb