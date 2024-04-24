The PSD president explained, in part, the decision to give up the "candidate" Cârstoiu

Versiunea în limba română

Many political decisions remain unexplained to the general public, which often creates real gulfs between voters and those requesting the vote. The president of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, tried to offer partial explanations for abandoning the candidacy of doctor Cârstoiu. Ciolacu states that the decision for PSD and PNL to go with their own candidates to the Capital City Hall was difficult, but it is the right solution for the citizens of Bucharest condemned for four years to cold, dirt, pollution and blocked traffic. According to Ciolacu, Bucharest needs a man who knows administration and is able to fix "the things left behind" by the current mayor from the first day of his mandate: "The decision for PSD and PNL to go with their own candidates to the Capital City Hall was difficult , but it is the right solution for the citizens of Bucharest condemned for four years to the cold, dirt, pollution and blocked traffic who, instead of solutions, now only had a choice between incompetence and the circus. Bucharest needs a man who knows administration and is able to arrange the things left behind by Nicusor Dan from the first day of his mandate. And this could only be Gabriela Firea, the president of the Bucharest PSD organization. It is the best choice for Bucharest residents who want less spectacle, but more solutions to the daily problems they face. I thank Dr. Cîrstoiu for all the effort made during this period. As of today, the double dance is over! From today, the people of Bucharest really have a choice! Good luck, Gabi!".

PSD and PNL decided to run separately for the Capital City Hall, thus giving up Cătălin Cîrstoiu's candidacy after 14 hours of negotiations. As a result of this decision, Gabriela Firea and Sebastian Burduja return to the positions of candidates for the General City Hall, the two announcing, before Cîrstoiu's appointment, their intention to run.

What Marcel Ciolacu does not explain is why he did not make this nomination from the first moment, if he still has so much faith in the former general mayor.