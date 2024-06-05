The University of Bucharest - the first position nationally, in research

Versiunea în limba română

The University of Bucharest ranks first nationally in terms of research in this year's edition of the Round University Ranking (RUR) World University Rankings, informs the higher education institution. Present in the RUR World University Rankings since 2010, since its launch, the University of Bucharest is ranked 540, internationally, in terms of research. The 2024 ranking, accredited by the IREG Observatory on Academic Ranking and Excellence, evaluates the performance of over 1,100 universities, based on 20 indicators grouped into four key areas of university activity: teaching, research, international diversity and financial sustainability. The ranking is addressed both to the academic community and to representatives of employers or political decision-makers. The main areas evaluated by the ranking are teaching (40%) and research (40%), followed by international diversity (10%) and financial sustainability (10%), which are considered auxiliary areas, as specified in the methodology for achieving RUR World University Rankings. According to the institution: "For each field, the ranking follows a series of indicators, including the training and international reputation of teaching staff, the number of citations of teaching and research staff publications, the international reputation of research carried out in universities, the number of students and members of administrative staff benefiting from international internships, but also institutional income for academic staff or students". According to the cited source, in the general ranking, the University of Bucharest is preceded by the University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Carol Davila" from Bucharest and the University of Medicine and Pharmacy "Iuliu Haţieganu" from Cluj-Napoca and followed by the University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology "George Emil Palade" from Târgu-Mureş.