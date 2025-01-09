Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The US recognizes Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program

George Marinescu
English Section / 9 ianuarie

United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas (left) and Romanian Ambassador to the United States, Andrei Muraru, meet on Friday, January 10, to officially record Romania's accession to the American Visa Waiver Program. The meeting will take place at the Department of Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Photo source: facebook / Romanian Embassy to US)

The inclusion of our country in the Visa Waiver Program by the US represents a consolidation of the strategic partnership between the two states and the opening of new economic, tourist and diplomatic opportunities, said Andrei Muraru, the Romanian ambassador to Washington, according to a press release posted on the official Facebook page of our country's diplomatic representation in the US.

Andrei Muraru stated: "The designation of Romania in the US visa waiver program is an important recognition of our common economic and security interests. Romania thus consolidates its status as a strategic partner of the US, being the first country in the Black Sea region admitted to the Visa Waiver Program. There will be important benefits - Romanians will be able to travel more easily, thus boosting trade and investment, and encouraging tourism and direct contacts. Given the strict requirements it had to meet, like any other state admitted to the program, Romania is becoming a safer country, which coordinates its security more closely with the United States."

By joining the Visa Waiver Program, Romanian citizens will no longer have to undergo interviews at a U.S. consulate, making the procedure much less expensive and time-consuming. The travel authorization that replaces current visas is valid for two years, has an unlimited number of entries/exits from the U.S. during this period, and can be used for visits of up to 90 days; the cost of a travel authorization is 21 U.S. dollars.

The Romanian Ambassador to Washington stated that he will meet tomorrow, at the headquarters of the Department of Homeland Security, with Alejandro Mayorkas, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, to officially record Romania's accession to the U.S. visa waiver program.

During the event, the U.S. government representative will officially inform the Romanian representative of the U.S. authorities' decision to admit Romania to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), also communicating the technical details and the effective activation date of the new travel regime for Romanian citizens.

Following the decision of the US Federal Government, Romania thus becomes the 43rd participant in the US visa waiver program. We recall that on November 27, 2024, the US Department of State confirmed that Romania recorded a visa refusal rate of 2.61% in fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023 - September 30, 2024), thus meeting one of the main criteria for access to the Visa Waiver Program.

In addition to the refusal rate criterion, Romania's access to the Visa Waiver Program assumed the fulfillment of essential criteria related to the security of travel documents, the exchange of information, and the implementation of concrete measures to combat terrorism and illegal migration.

The Visa Waiver Program is a comprehensive security partnership between the United States and designated countries, which allows citizens of these states to travel to the US without a visa for up to 90 days for tourism or business. The program has an important component of combating terrorism and cross-border crime, including illegal migration, which requires a permanent exchange of information with participating countries, while supporting trade and tourism and business travel. The program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security in collaboration with the Department of State. To date, citizens of 42 countries can travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program. Citizens of countries included in the Visa Waiver Program who wish to travel to the United States must register with the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before traveling to the United States and meet a series of eligibility requirements.

