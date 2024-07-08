Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The works on the historical monuments are done only under the inspection of the Ministry of Culture

O.D.
English Section / 8 iulie

Versiunea în limba română

Protecting historical monuments is a priority for the authorities. Out of the desire to do good, one often does immense harm, including in this regard. All the interventions that are carried out on the historical monuments are done under the inspection of the Ministry of Culture, according to the Law approving the GEO in this regard, promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis.

Thus, according to the normative act, all interventions carried out on historical monuments - other than those for changing the function or destination, for maintenance or current repairs or for the placement of equipment or physical infrastructure intended to support electronic communications networks, which are classified as micro-works, standard works or small-scale works, as they are provided in the legislation regarding the facilitation of the development of electronic communications networks, regardless of their source of financing and the ownership regime of the building - they are carried out by certified specialist personnel, under the own inspection and control of the Ministry of Culture, respectively of its decentralized public services, under the law. In the event that a building does not have a known owner, the communication of the decision regarding the initiation of the classification procedure, respectively the emergency procedure, is considered accomplished by posting it at the headquarters of the town hall and the decentralized public service of the Ministry of Culture in whose administrative territory it is located the real estate in question, as well as on their websites. In this case, the legal regime of historical monument is applied starting from the date of posting the decision regarding the initiation of the classification procedure, respectively the emergency classification procedure, according to the provisions of this law. The development of technical expertise, consolidation and restoration projects and the management of the works are carried out only by specialized personnel certified by the Ministry of Culture, in compliance with the specific requirements of the field of historical monuments and the requirements regarding the quality of construction works. The National Commission of Historical Monuments is made up of 21 members, personalities, professionals in the field of protecting historical monuments, appointed by order of the Minister of Culture, for a two-year mandate.

The Commission for the Resolution of Appeals in the Field of Immovable Cultural Heritage is composed of nine members, two of whom are civil servants from the specialized department of the Ministry of Culture. The members of the commission, with the exception of civil servants, are professionals certified by the Ministry of Culture in the fields of protecting historical monuments and archaeological heritage. The funds obtained from the application of the historical monuments stamp can be supplemented by funds allocated from the state budget, in order to organize the financing sessions of multi-year projects that will be included in a separate program.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

