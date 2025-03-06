The world's largest iceber, an ice giant with an unpredictable path

The world's largest iceberg, A23a, has stopped about 70 kilometers from South Georgia Island, an isolated region of Antarctica, thus reducing the risk of a collision that could have affected the local ecosystem. This news was confirmed by researchers from the British Antarctic Survey. A23a is a colossal iceberg, with a surface area of 3,360 square kilometers and a weight of trillions of tons. More than twice the size of London, the iceberg initially broke away from the Antarctic continental shelf in 1986, remaining stuck for more than 30 years. It broke free in 2020 and began to be carried north by ocean currents, arriving near South Georgia Island in December 2024.

• A threat to wildlife

A collision with the island would have had serious consequences for the flora and fauna of the area, disrupting the feeding of penguin and seal pups. A23a risked foundering in shallower waters, dramatically affecting the natural cycle of the ecosystem. According to oceanographer Andrew Meijers, who monitors the iceberg via satellite, it has been stranded about 70 kilometers from the island since March 1, 2025. "If the iceberg remains foundered, we do not expect it to significantly affect the local fauna," Meijers explained.

• Impact on the ecosystem and fisheries

Due to its huge size, A23a will continue to influence the marine environment. As it fragments and merges with the ocean, the nutrients released could favor the increase in food resources for marine species in the region, including penguins and seals. However, researchers warn of the risks to fishing activities in the area. The iceberg's broken-off pieces could create dangerous obstacles for commercial fishing vessels. The iceberg's exact trajectory remains uncertain. Already, in January 2025, a 19-kilometer section broke away from the main mass, but the impact of this fragmentation on its movement is unclear. "In recent decades, many icebergs that have followed this path have broken off and melted rapidly," Meijers added, suggesting that A23a could follow the same course. Continuous monitoring of this ice giant remains essential to anticipate possible effects on the environment and economic activities in the region.