Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Today, the subscriptions start as part of the Socep capital increase

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 16 octombrie

Photo source: facebook / Socep

Photo source: facebook / Socep

Versiunea în limba română

The company wants to raise about 34 million lei, money that will go towards development and re-technology

Payment of subscribed shares can be made in full on the subscription date or in two installments, until October next year

Subscriptions in the share capital increase of the port operator Socep Constanţa (SOCP) begin today, according to a company report published on Friday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Through the operation, Socep wants to increase its capital by no more than 34.6 million lei, by issuing a maximum of 346.2 million new shares, at the price of 0.1 lei per share, the equivalent of the nominal value, so that the offer price it has no emission premium. On Friday at 14:00, Socep shares were trading at 2.54 lei per unit.

"The increase of the social capital is based on the need for the development of the company and the modernization of the operating capacities", according to the offer prospectus.

The operation is carried out on the basis of pre-issue rights, the number of which is equal to that of the company's shares on August 8, 2023 (registration date), the subscription rate being one new share to one held. Preemptive rights are not tradable. The operation, which will be mediated by the Interfinbrok brokerage house, will take place in one stage, until November 15 of this year.

"Payment of the subscribed shares will be made in full on the subscription date or in two installments, as follows: the first installment of 30% on the date of registration of the Subscription Form, and the second installment, the remaining 70%, within twelve months from the start of the subscription established in the Prospectus", it is mentioned in the offer document.

Thus, the full payment period for the subscribed shares is October 16, 2023 - October 16, 2024. Last month, Socep signed a contract with Buhler GmbH regarding the supply by the Swiss-headquartered company of some equipment for Phase Two of the grain terminal with silo and ship loader in Constanţa Port. The value of the contract is almost 10.4 million euros. Buhler GmbH is an internationally active Swiss technology group specializing in technologies and processes for processing grains, animal feed and other food products.

In the first six months of the year, the port operator from Constanţa had a turnover of 87.4 million lei, 42% more than in the January-June 2022 period, while the operating profit amounted to 34.2 million lei, almost double the net result of 17.9 million lei from the first half of last year.

In the July-September period, the price of SOCP shares had a strong increase, in the context in which the agreement on the free passage of grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea ports was abandoned by Russia. However, it should be noted that the company's shares have low liquidity, which favors large price fluctuations.

Socep is controlled by the brothers Ioan and Nicolae Dusu, through the DD Group, which owns 56% of the port operator.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

16 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 16 octombrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

16 octombrie
Ediţia din 16.10.2023
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
Apanova
BTPay
Electromagnetica
Apanova
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
ccir.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Oct. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9645
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7146
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1922
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7473
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur285.9224

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ccib.ro
ahkawards.ro
cnipmmr.eu
hipo.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
carieraenergetica.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb