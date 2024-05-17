Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Transgaz shareholders elected Ilinca von Derenthall to the company's board until April 2025

A.I.
English Section / 17 mai

Transgaz shareholders elected Ilinca von Derenthall to the company's board until April 2025

Versiunea în limba română

The shareholders of the natural gas carrier Trangaz Mediaş (TGN) appointed Ilinca von Derenthall as a member of the company's Board of Directors until April 29, 2025, according to a report of the issuer published yesterday on the Stock Exchange website of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Ilinca von Derenthall is also part of the Proprietatea Fund's Committee of Representatives, according to the decision of FP shareholders last fall. According to the information available on the website of the RePatriot platform, Ilinca von Derenthall is Managing Director and Head Central Europe at LGT Bank Austria, the bank owned by the Princely family of Liechtenstein. He studied Economic Sciences at the J.W. University. von Goethe from Frankfurt and participated in the privatization through the initial public offering of Transelectrica and Transgaz (project under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, USAID and Deloitte).

Also yesterday, Transgaz shareholders rejected the appointment of Andrei Benghea Mălăieş as a member of the company's board and approved the appointment of Adina Hanza as a provisional member of the Council for a period of five months. The company's board also includes Ion Sterian, Petru Ion Văduva and Nicolae Minea.

In the first three months of this year, the natural gas carrier obtained operating income of 706.5 million lei, 53% more than in the first quarter of last year, while the net profit amounted to 262.9 million lei with 113% over the January-September 2023 period.

Transgaz is the technical operator of the National Natural Gas Transport System (NTS) that ensures the fulfillment of the national strategy regarding the domestic and international transport of natural gas, their dispatching as well as research and design in conditions of efficiency, transparency, safety, non-discriminatory access and competitiveness in the field, in compliance with the requirements of European and national legislation, quality standards, performance, environment and sustainable development, according to a company report.

The company is 58.5% owned by the General Secretariat of the Government.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

17 mai
Ediţia din 17.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5772
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0733
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7994
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.0005

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
ccib.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb