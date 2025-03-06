UBB, national leader in attracting research funds

Babeş-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) reconfirms its leading position in the field of academic research in Romania, ranking first at national level among universities in terms of attracting funds through the Horizon Europe program. Since the launch of the program in 2021 to date, UBB has obtained funding worth a total of 12.56 million euros and has implemented 34 research projects.

According to the updated official data of the European Commission, available on the Horizon Dashboard platform, UBB not only dominates the ranking of Romanian universities, but also ranks second at national level among all types of organizations in Romania, being surpassed only by the Executive Unit for Research Funding in Romania (UEFISCDI). This position reflects the strong impact of the university in the Romanian academic landscape and its contribution to the progress of European research.

• The importance of Horizon Europe for Romanian research

Horizon Europe is the European Union's most important research and innovation funding program, with a budget of approximately 95.5 billion euros for the period 2021-2027. Its objective is to support innovative projects and international collaborations to address global challenges, from climate change to digitalization and public health. By accessing these funds, UBB actively contributes to the development of multidisciplinary projects and to strengthening ties with universities and research institutes around the world. At the same time, this performance demonstrates the university's ability to attract financial resources to support academic excellence and innovation.

• Implemented research projects

UBB managed to attract funding for a wide range of research projects, covering fields such as exact sciences, social sciences, emerging technologies and medicine. Notable projects include: Studies on artificial intelligence and its impact on society, developed in collaboration with prestigious institutions in Europe;

Advanced research in the field of climate change, aiming at sustainable solutions to combat its effects; Projects dedicated to public health and personalized medicine, which aim to improve diagnostic and treatment methods through the use of new technologies; Digitalization and innovation initiatives in education, with the aim of transforming the way university subjects are taught and learned.

The interim rector of UBB, prof. dr. Adrian Petruşel, underlined the importance of these results: "This performance confirms UBB's commitment to excellence in research and innovation. Through the sustained efforts of our academic community, the university actively contributes to scientific progress and to Romania's integration into the European space of top research." He also mentioned that the success in attracting these funds reflects the university's proactive strategy to stimulate high-quality research and international collaborations.

• Future perspectives and objectives

UBB aims to continue this direction of excellence, aiming to attract an even greater number of projects funded through Horizon Europe and other European programs. The university intends to develop new international partnerships and support researchers in obtaining funding for innovative projects.