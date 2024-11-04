Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UBS: Systemically important banks have sufficient capital

V.R.
English Section / 4 noiembrie

UBS: Systemically important banks have sufficient capital

Versiunea în limba română

Banks deemed too big to fail are sufficiently capitalized, Swiss banking group UBS AG CEO Colm Kelleher said, as his bank seeks to avoid regulations currently taking shape in Switzerland that would could affect business, reports Reuters, according to Agerpres.

"My personal opinion is that since 2008, too-big-to-fail banks have been more than adequately capitalized. This battle is a thing of the past," Kelleher said at an event in Brussels.

His statement comes after UBS reported better-than-expected quarterly results that boosted the stock, before sentiment soured amid uncertainty over when new Swiss regulations would be published.

The Swiss government announced in April proposals aimed at preventing a repeat of banking crises like the one in 2023, when Credit Suisse's problems forced the takeover of the bank by UBS. Government plans call for UBS to hold additional capital, although the bank has warned that such requirements could hurt business and have a negative impact on Switzerland.

Kelleher explained that regulators are looking back on the capital issue and should encourage banks to support the economy.

Late last month, UBS reported a net profit of $1.4 billion (euro1.3 billion) for the third quarter of 2024, roughly double what analysts expected, according to euronews.com. The profit translates to earnings per share of 43 cents. UBS's results were based on trading activity, supported by increased market volatility and cost cutting.

"In a market context that, although constructive, continued to present periods of high volatility, our businesses generated impressive revenue growth," said UBS chief executive Sergio Ermotti.

UBS returned to profit in the first quarter of 2024 after bailing out rival Credit Suisse at the request of regulators.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

04 noiembrie
Ediţia din 04.11.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “CSR şi sustenabilitate”
veolia.ro
Apanova
danescu.ro
Mozart
Schlumberger
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

01 Noi. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9747
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5814
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2774
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9156
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur404.9928

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
Mirosul Crăciunului

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
ccib.ro
thediplomat.ro
fleetconference.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb