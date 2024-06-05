Ukraine exported a record amount of sugar in May

Versiunea în limba română

In May, Ukraine set a new record for the amount of sugar exported in a single month, 108,000 tons, of which 65% went to the EU and 35% to other countries, the acting president of The National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine (Ukrsugar), Yana Kavushevska, informs Interfax, according to Agerpres.

"Practically, in May, Ukraine exported 65% of its sugar to the European Union and 35% to other countries, where our sugar is in demand. In addition, Ukraine set a new record for monthly sugar exports in May, when we exported 108,000 tons of sugar in 30 days," said Yana Kavushevska.

The Ukrsugar official informed that, in 2020, the area sown with sugar beet in Ukraine was 216,000 hectares, and in the last two years this area increased by almost 20%, up to 250,000 hectares, in the conditions where both farmers independents as well as agribusiness companies have chosen sugar beet as a source of income.

The quoted source explained the success of the Ukrainian industry by the favorable situation on the world market, where the price of sugar is at the highest level since 2006. In addition, it was easier for Ukrainian producers to export sugar compared to grain. "There were logistical problems. Undoubtedly, sugar producers, as well as grain producers, are interested in the opening and normal operation of the ports in Odessa. However, overland exports have been quite active," Kavushevskaya said. She emphasized that another positive factor, which boosted the Ukrainian sugar industry, is the elimination of customs duties on the relationship with the European Union, something that was actively used by Ukrainian producers and helped to increase exports.

"On May 30, the Government introduced restrictions on Ukrainian sugar exports to the EU, but I am pleased that our producers have restored the routes not only to Europe but also to the world market, to the countries of the Mediterranean and West Africa," said Kavushevska.

Even though global sugar prices are adjusting and the financial results of Ukrainian producers are not as encouraging as before, Kavushevska expressed her hope that sugar beet will remain one of the top three agricultural crops, in terms of profitability, and a good alternative to grain for Ukrainian farmers, for the third year in a row.

In 2023, Ukraine harvested 1.8 million tons of sugar beet after farmers increased the area sown with sugar beet to 250,000 hectares from 186,000 hectares in 2022. Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture in Kyiv forecast that in 2024, sugar production will reach 1.8 million tons and exports will reach 900,000 tons.