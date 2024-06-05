Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ukraine exported a record amount of sugar in May

English Section / 5 iunie

Ukraine exported a record amount of sugar in May

Versiunea în limba română

In May, Ukraine set a new record for the amount of sugar exported in a single month, 108,000 tons, of which 65% went to the EU and 35% to other countries, the acting president of The National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine (Ukrsugar), Yana Kavushevska, informs Interfax, according to Agerpres.

"Practically, in May, Ukraine exported 65% of its sugar to the European Union and 35% to other countries, where our sugar is in demand. In addition, Ukraine set a new record for monthly sugar exports in May, when we exported 108,000 tons of sugar in 30 days," said Yana Kavushevska.

The Ukrsugar official informed that, in 2020, the area sown with sugar beet in Ukraine was 216,000 hectares, and in the last two years this area increased by almost 20%, up to 250,000 hectares, in the conditions where both farmers independents as well as agribusiness companies have chosen sugar beet as a source of income.

The quoted source explained the success of the Ukrainian industry by the favorable situation on the world market, where the price of sugar is at the highest level since 2006. In addition, it was easier for Ukrainian producers to export sugar compared to grain. "There were logistical problems. Undoubtedly, sugar producers, as well as grain producers, are interested in the opening and normal operation of the ports in Odessa. However, overland exports have been quite active," Kavushevskaya said. She emphasized that another positive factor, which boosted the Ukrainian sugar industry, is the elimination of customs duties on the relationship with the European Union, something that was actively used by Ukrainian producers and helped to increase exports.

"On May 30, the Government introduced restrictions on Ukrainian sugar exports to the EU, but I am pleased that our producers have restored the routes not only to Europe but also to the world market, to the countries of the Mediterranean and West Africa," said Kavushevska.

Even though global sugar prices are adjusting and the financial results of Ukrainian producers are not as encouraging as before, Kavushevska expressed her hope that sugar beet will remain one of the top three agricultural crops, in terms of profitability, and a good alternative to grain for Ukrainian farmers, for the third year in a row.

In 2023, Ukraine harvested 1.8 million tons of sugar beet after farmers increased the area sown with sugar beet to 250,000 hectares from 186,000 hectares in 2022. Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture in Kyiv forecast that in 2024, sugar production will reach 1.8 million tons and exports will reach 900,000 tons.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

05 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 05 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

05 iunie
Ediţia din 05.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

04 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9752
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5757
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1183
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8405
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur342.9745

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb