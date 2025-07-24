UMF Carol Davila brings preventive medicine to the beaches of the southern coast

Versiunea în limba română

In August, the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest returns to the seaside with the fifth edition of the prevention campaign "Assume to be healthy!", an event that has already become a benchmark for preventive medicine in Romania. This year's edition comes with an important novelty: the introduction of pulmonology in the list of specialties available for free consultations, along with dermatology, endocrinology and pediatrics.

• Beach screening, in 5 resorts

The campaign will take place in five resorts of the southern coast: Olimp, Neptun, Venus, Saturn and Mangalia, where tourists will be able to benefit from free medical assessments carried out in specially arranged medical tents on the beach. Under the coordination of prestigious names in Romanian medicine, the medical teams are made up of specialists, primary care physicians and volunteer residents of UMFCD. Among the coordinators are: Prof. Univ. Dr. Viorel Jinga, Rector of the "Carol Davila” University of Medicine; Prof. Univ. Dr. Cătălina Poiană, President of the College of Physicians; Assoc. Prof. Univ. Dr. Beatrice Mahler, "Marius Nasta” Institute; Prof. Univ. Dr. Florin Mihălţan, Head of the "Marius Nasta” Pulmonology Clinic.

• Institutional support and solid partnerships

The campaign is carried out in partnership with national medical societies in the fields involved, with the support of the DSP Constanţa, the Ministry of National Defense and lifeguard groups. "This beautiful story dedicated to health would not have been possible without the support of these partners. We thank them all and hope that in 2025 we will also break the record of consultations from last year - 5,353 in total”, said Rector Viorel Jinga.

• Prevention on vacation: a conscious choice

The campaign aims not only to provide free medical services, but also to change mentalities, encouraging individual responsibility for health. "Prevention is a form of self-respect, but also for those around you,” emphasized Prof. Univ. Dr. Jinga. "We are happy that more and more Romanians choose to have their health evaluated for free even on vacation.” Now in its fifth edition, the "Assume to be healthy!” campaign continues to combine quality medicine with accessibility, in a relaxing and friendly setting. With the support of the over 100 medical professionals involved and with an audience increasingly aware of the importance of prevention, the campaign promises an impactful edition, with thousands of consultations performed and a real contribution to the health of the community.