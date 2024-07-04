UMF "Iuliu Haţieganu" received international accreditation

Versiunea în limba română

The University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) "Iuliu Haţieganu" from Cluj-Napoca received international accreditation from the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR). According to UMF Cluj: "The "Iuliu Haţieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy Cluj-Napoca received international accreditation from the prestigious Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating, IAAR. The Faculty of Medicine from the "Iuliu Haţieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Cluj-Napoca Napoca has obtained international accreditation, for the next five years, from the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating (IAAR, Astana, Kazakhstan), recognized by the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME). IAAR is registered in the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR) and is a full member of the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA)". According to the quoted source, the accreditation process involved the rigorous evaluation of the degree of fulfillment of nine main standards (Mission and results; Educational program; Student evaluation; Students; Teaching staff/Academic staff; Educational resources; Program evaluation; Governance and administration; Continuous renewal ) and 123 criteria or indicators. In total, of these 123 criteria, UMF "Iuliu Haţieganu" met 119, that is 96.74%.

Prof. Dr. Anca Dana Buzoianu, rector of UMF "Iuliu Haţieganu" declared: "We are very proud of this international recognition. The IAAR accreditation confirms our commitment to offer the highest quality medical education and support the professional development of our students We will continue to invest in the university's infrastructure and improve the services offered to better meet the needs of our academic community. This accreditation strengthens the position of UMF "Iuliu Hatieganu" as a leader in medical education in Romania and Eastern Europe are ready to meet the challenges in the medical field at the global level". According to the quoted source, the evaluation committee was impressed by the level of excellence and the high standards reached by our faculty. This achievement emphasizes the importance of the Faculty of Medicine in the international educational landscape and strengthens the position of UMF "Iuliu Haţieganu" as a center of excellence in medical education, attracting talented students from all corners of the world and contributing to the progress of medicine at the global level. Obtaining this accreditation, by the end of 2024, is mandatory for the Faculties of Medicine for the recognition of the study diplomas of medical graduates who wish to pursue a career in the medical field in the United States of America and in Central and Eastern European countries.