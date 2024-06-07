Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UN: People, the main "danger" for the planet

O.D.
English Section / 7 iunie

UN: People, the main "danger" for the planet

Versiunea în limba română

Greed, bad decisions, wrong experiments have caused immense damage to nature. Humans, guilty of climate warming, represent the same "danger" for our planet as "the meteorite that exterminated the dinosaurs", declared the UN Secretary General, criticizing especially fossil fuels, which should no longer be advertised.

On the scale of Earth's history, humanity represents only a "blink", but "like the meteorite that exterminated the dinosaurs, we have a huge impact", said Antonio Guterres in a speech given at the Museum of Natural History in New York on the occasion World Environment Day. "In the case of climate, we are not the dinosaurs. We are the meteorite. We are not only in danger, we are the danger itself," he added. "But we are also the solution", continued Antonio Guterres, urging once again to strengthen the climate fight to try to limit the warming of the climate by 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement , "which now hangs only by a thread". "The battle for +1.5°C will be won or lost in the 2020s in the eyes of today's politicians. It all depends on the decisions these politicians make - or don't make -, especially in the next 18 Monday," said the UN Secretary General. "It is a critical moment for the climate", he insisted, urging humanity "to head for the exit ramp of the highway that leads to hell", in the context in which the signatory countries of the Paris Agreement must fix their 2025 new objectives regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The first target of his criticism, as usual, was the fossil fuel sector (coal, oil, gas), "the godfathers of climate chaos" who "obtain record profits and soak up billions in subsidies paid for by taxpayers' taxes." He reiterated his call for taxing the profits from this sector to finance the fight against climate warming, at the same time evoking, without specifying his idea, certain "solidarity taxes" in the aviation and maritime transport sectors. Antonio Guterres also denounced the "complicity" of advertising agencies in the "shameless greenwashing" practiced by the fossil fuel sector, the main culprits for global warming. "Many governments restrict or ban advertising for products that are harmful to human health, such as tobacco (...) I call on every country to ban advertising for fossil fuel companies," he added. Antonio Guterres reiterated his call for rich countries to ditch coal by 2030 and cut their oil and gas consumption by 60% by 2035. Rich countries are historically more to blame for climate change and, therefore, it should increase its aid to the poorest countries, he argued. The poorest countries must prepare for increasingly intense and frequent climate disasters, added the UN Secretary General.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

07 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 iunie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

07 iunie
Ediţia din 07.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

06 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5740
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1297
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8466
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.0821

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb