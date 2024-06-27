Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UNESCO calls for urgent measures to protect the Great Barrier Reef

O.D.
English Section / 27 iunie

UNESCO calls for urgent measures to protect the Great Barrier Reef

Versiunea în limba română

Solving climate-related problems requires rapid action. Australia must institute "urgent" measures to protect the Great Barrier Reef, especially by adopting more ambitious climate goals, UNESCO warned on Monday. The largest coral ecosystem in the world "is still seriously threatened" and "urgent and sustained measures represent the highest priority", the institution indicated in a report, mentioning the issue of coral bleaching. UNESCO has asked Australia to submit, in early 2025, an updated account of efforts to protect and conserve corals, without however recommending placing the ecosystem on the list of world heritage in danger. The request of this specialized UN agency was welcomed by the Australian Minister of the Environment, Tanya Plibersek: "It's a big win for Queensland, a big win for the thousands of people who depend on the reef for their work, it's a big win for all the plants and all the animals that live here''. Associations for the protection of the environment believe, however, that UNESCO's decision should represent "an alarm signal". "UNESCO has asked Australia to set more ambitious climate targets and has given us a deadline of February 2025 to submit a progress report," recalled David Ritter, Greenpeace Australia-Pacific Director General, stating that " "time is running out.'' The Australian federal government's Great Barrier Marine Park Authority announced in April that this new episode, caused by rising sea temperatures, is the fifth in the last eight years, a phenomenon of coral bleaching that causes the expulsion of algae symbiotic, responsible for the vivid colors of the corals.If high temperatures persist, the corals turn white and die.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 iunie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

27 iunie
Ediţia din 27.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
APA NOVA
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9769
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6557
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1867
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9003
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur346.8311

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb